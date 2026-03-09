Seattle Seahawks to re-sign WR Rashid Shaheed on 3-year, $51 million deal

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks are expected to re-sign wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to a three-year, $51 million deal with $34.7 million guaranteed. Seattle acquired Shaheed from the Saints in November in exchange for 2026 draft picks. Shaheed contributed on special teams with two return touchdowns and added 15 catches on offense last season.



The Seattle Seahawks are re-signing wide receiver Rashid Shaheed on a three-year, $51 million deal.

A source confirmed with FOX 13 Seattle that the deal is "expected."

It was first reported by NFL insider Adam Schefter, who said Shaheed's new contract includes $34.7 million guaranteed.

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 18: Rashid Shaheed #22 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on December 18, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Cooper Neill / Getty Images)

The Seahawks acquired Shaheed in a trade with the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 4, just before the NFL trade deadline. Seattle sent fourth- and fifth-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft in exchange for Shaheed.

Shaheed made $4.2 million last season in the last year of his contract with New Orleans. Soon after he joined the team, Shaheed stated publicly that he wanted to stay in Seattle long-term.

By the numbers:

Shaheed came up big on special teams as a punt returner, scoring a punt and kickoff return touchdown, and totaling 628 returning yards for the Seaawks last season. He also made the Pro Bowl as a returner with the Hawks.

On offense, Shaheed had 15 receptions for 188 yards, and rushed the ball seven times for 64 yards.

Shaheed quickly got used to the Seahawks' playbook after joining the team, as his old offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, was managing Seattle's offense. Kubiak has since departed for a head coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

