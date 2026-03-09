Suspect wanted in Puyallup armed bank robbery

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at Harborstone Credit Union in Puyallup on Feb. 25. The man allegedly demanded money from a teller and is described as about 40 years old, 6 feet tall and 260 pounds. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously as the investigation continues.



Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in an armed bank robbery in Puyallup.

The robbery happened on Feb. 25 at the Harborstone Credit Union at 3921 South Meridian.

The suspect entered the credit union at 2:14 p.m. and demanded money from the bank teller, according to police.

Suspect in an armed robbery in Puyallup on Feb. 25.

He is described as having light brown completion, around 40 years old, standing about six feet tall and weighing 260 pounds.

The suspect wore a tan hat, dark-colored wig, safety glasses, a face mask, a blue flannel shirt with a neon yellow undershirt, brown pants, and grey shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers, either through the P3 Tips app, calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers poster of the suspect wanted in a Puyallup armed robbery on Feb. 25. (Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound)

