Dozens rally against WA ‘millionaires tax’ bill in Olympia

There is less than a week before the end of Washington's legislative session, and as the countdown is on. Dozens spent their Saturday rallying outside the State Capitol in Olympia. They lined up along Capitol Way, holding signs with messages like ‘read our lips no new taxes’ and ‘we the people say no.’ The group rallied against SB 6346, the proposed millionaires tax.

They called it unconstitutional and illegal. FOX 13 cameras were there as the group first rallied and then gathered to listen to speakers outside the capitol, hoping those inside the capitol would hear them.

What they're saying:

"To be honest, I don’t think they’re going to listen to us, but I feel like if we don’t say something and stand up and make our presence known, then silence is complicit, and I won’t be complicit," Sherie Suter, who attended the rally said.

Protesters hold up signs against the proposed millionaires tax during a rally in Olympia, Washington on Mar. 7, 2026

"People have a vague sense of it, but they don’t know the particulars of how bad it is, and it’ll create a state income tax which is unconstitutional because it puts the tax on some families but not other families and article seven of the Washington State Constitution says any tax like this has to be uniform, it has to be applied evenly to all people, we believe in that constitutional idea and know that this proposal goes against it," Rep. Jim Walsh, who is also the Chairman for the Washington State Republican Party said.

He was among Saturday’s speakers. He told FOX 13 that the hope for Saturday was to inform folks about what could happen and raise awareness.

Gov. Bob Ferguson has previously said the proposed millionaires tax, as written, wasn’t something he could support. However, after additional amendments, the governor is changing his mind and said so in a statement on Friday:

"I’m glad to say the latest floor amendment to the bill achieves these critical goals and will help make our state more affordable. I will sign this version of the bill," Gov. Ferguson said in a statement.

The rally focused on the millionaires' tax was one of two rallies that happened outside the state capitol on Saturday.

