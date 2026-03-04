Gig Harbor, WA community remembers 4 women killed in Key Peninsula stabbing

The Brief About 100 people gathered in Gig Harbor to honor a mother and three neighbors killed in a Feb. 24 stabbing. Investigators say a 32-year-old man killed his mother and three neighbors before deputies shot and killed him. Community leaders and residents held a vigil to support the victims’ families, with another gathering planned in Purdy.



Members of the Gig Harbor community gathered at Key Peninsula to remember a mom and three of her neighbors who were killed in a stabbing last week.

Investigators say 32-year-old Aleksandr Shablykin killed his mom before fatally stabbing three neighbors who tried to intervene on the morning of Feb. 24. Deputies shot and killed him after arriving on scene.

The vigil took place Wednesday by the water at Skansie Brothers Park. Around 100 people attended to offer support to friends and family of the victims, and to lean on one another.

What they're saying:

"Right now, I pray that you lift up this community," said Gary Rudd, chaplain with the Gig Harbor Fire Department and Police Department as he led the group in prayer.

Pictures of the women were displayed on memorial boards in tribute.

"An opportunity to light cameras and show that light overcomes darkness in our lives," said Rudd.

Zoya Shabliykina was fatally stabbed by her son, Aleksandr Shablykin. Friends and loved ones say she was known as a friendly and caring woman.

"I’ve felt this tragedy very strongly. I’ve been in Gig Harbor since 1989, nothing like this do I ever recall happening and it just was so tragic," said Fiona Johnson, a community member who attended the vigil.

Three of Zoya's neighbors were also killed, including Stephanie Killilea and Joanne Brandani, both members of the Gig Harbor Arts Commission.

Louise Tally, who was in her 80's, lived across the street from Zoya and volunteered with the chamber.

"They wanted to pay their respects," said Johnson. "If there is something we can do, we'd like to help," said Johnson.

Local perspective:

Gig Harbor Mayor Mary Barber also spoke Wednesday night.

"We gather in love to honor four beautiful lives that were taken from us far too soon, said Mayor Barber. "We are here because they mattered. Because they were kind. Because they gave of themselves for the benefit of others. Because they made this community brighter simply by being part of it."

Rudd says, by coming together, the community might be able to heal together.

"Doing it by yourself is really challenging and difficult, and really not possible. This is a part of coming together and sharing with one another in the grief so we can come together as a community to heal," said Rudd.

What's next:

Another community vigil is being planned for Saturday in Purdy.

