Tacoma, WA family feels lucky to survive after gunmen fire 50 rounds at home

The Brief A Tacoma family says gunmen fired more than 50 rounds into their home while they slept, injuring one woman. Police recovered 57 shell casings, and the victim was treated for multiple gunshot wounds but survived. Investigators are searching for suspects and asking anyone with information to contact Tacoma police.



A family in Tacoma feels lucky to have survived what appeared to be a random shooting during which three gunmen fired round after round into the family's home while they were sleeping.

The family says the shooters filled their home with so many bullets, it's a miracle nobody was killed.

"I just woke up to explosions everywhere. It felt like something fell off the wall, and like, stabbed my chest," said Emma Taylor, who was hit by gunfire. "That’s when my foot was bleeding everywhere."

Emma was sleeping when Ring Doorbell Security video showed the group of gunmen approaching her family's home.

Gunfire erupted soon after, as they unloaded more than 50 rounds of bullets towards her family's house within about 10 seconds.

"My chest was bleeding. My sweatshirt had holes in it," said Emma, who is pictured below. "I’ve never really experienced pain like this."

Emma was hit five times, one bullet going through her ankle.

"I believe it went through the top somewhere around this area," she said, pointing to her ankle.

Other bullets grazed her arm and chest, and near her heart.

"I don’t know how it didn’t go straight through," said Emma. "Pieces of my skin are just gone and there are sutures."

Holes in the walls show just how close to death the family came.

"Right through and came out of this side, and she just got nicked," he said, pointing to the deflated air mattress that she was sleeping on.

Emma's dad, Stephen Taylor, says four other family members were also home, including himself. They helped Emma and called 911.

"I heard my daughter screaming about being shot and by the time I got there they were helping apply pressure to the wound," said Stephen.

She was rushed to the hospital in shock.

"I kept trying to look at the wounds, the paramedic told me not to look at them," said Emma.

"This bullet went right through there, crazy," said Stephen, pointing to a graduation photo.

"You can see the trajectory," he said. "Shot up the gutters and shot up in the roof here."

While the damage to the home is extensive, the healing work ahead is also daunting.

"There’s just bullet holes all over the place," said Stephen. "We’ve got a lot of work to do."

Tacoma Police recovered 57 bullet casings, including one from Emma's bed.

"They found the bullet when they were shaking out the blankets," said Emma about her family.

She was already working two jobs and going to school to be a medical assistant, so loved ones started an online fundraiser to help with medical expenses, lost income and house repairs.

The Taylor's are grateful the family and 8 pets survived.

Emma's sister Megan, rushed to the hospital to help her after the shooting. She was not at the house at the time of the shooting, but says the house has been in the family for decades and nothing like this has ever happened there before.

"My whole family almost got killed," said Megan Taylor-Smart, Emma’s sister.

They say the shooting has left everyone with physical and emotional scars.

"It is scary knowing these people are still out there," said Emma.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact the Tacoma Police Department.

