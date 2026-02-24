Woman injured, 57 shell casings recovered in Tacoma, WA shooting

The Brief Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition in Tacoma Tuesday morning. Officers recovered a total of 57 bullet casings at the scene. The circumstances that led to the incident are unknown.



Police recovered more than 50 shell casings after a shooting that left a woman in critical condition in Tacoma Tuesday morning.

What we know:

According to Tacoma Police Officer Shelbie Boyd, at around 4:10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 8800 block of South D Street, near Fern Hill Park.

Authorities say a house involved in the shooting was occupied, and a woman inside was injured. Although she was alert when officers arrived, she was listed in critical condition.

A total of 57 bullet casings were recovered at the scene.

What we don't know:

Further information is limited at this time. The circumstances that led to the incident are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Tacoma Police Department.

