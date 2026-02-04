Tacoma police chief Patti Jackson confirmed in WA

The Brief The Tacoma City Council unanimously voted to confirm Patti Jackson as the city’s new police chief. Jackson has served as interim chief since March 2025 and brings 35 years of law enforcement experience, including work with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. City leaders praised Jackson’s focus on staffing, modernization, transparency and community connections.



The city of Tacoma has a new police chief after a unanimous vote by the city council. Patti Jackson is the new leader of the Tacoma Police Department.

Who is Patti Jackson?

Jackson has been serving as interim Tacoma police chief since March 2025 and has 35 years of law enforcement experience, much of it with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

The mayor of Tacoma Anders Ibsen commended her work at Tuesday's City Council meeting, saying she has helped change the culture of the Tacoma Police Department. The mayor said Jackson is focused on staffing and modernizing the department.

The city says that throughout Jackson's career, she has experience negotiating union contracts and mentoring colleagues into leadership positions.

What they're saying:

"This is an honor, and the men and women that are here, that are standing with us, with the agency, I would work for them any day of the week, and I fully support each and everyone of our community members, and I can tell you that the men and women that have taken the oath do the same," Jackson said.

Other city leaders have expressed their support for Jackson, saying they appreciate her dedication to transparency and her focus on building connections with the community.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

