Man accused of killing mother in Auburn, WA condo
AUBURN, Wash. - A man is accused of killing his mother inside a condo in Auburn on Tuesday afternoon, newly released court documents state.
What we know:
King County Sheriff's deputies responded to a condo complex not far from Thomas Jefferson High School at around 2 p.m. on Feb. 24.
A witness, who police identified as the suspect's roommate, was the one to discover the woman's body. He then left the condo and called 911.
Law enforcement agencies swarm an Auburn condo complex for a homicide investigation on Feb. 24, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)
He said he was renting a room to the 30-year-old suspect, and his mother often stayed over. The roommate claimed the suspect has a history of violence and mental health issues, due to his diagnoses of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
The suspect was eventually arrested and taken in for an interview. He reportedly admitted to the killing, claiming a "demon" had possessed him.
A judge found probable cause to charge the suspect with second-degree murder on Wednesday, ordering he remain in custody on $2 million bail.
What's next:
A formal charging decision is expected by the end of the week.
The Source: Information in this story came from court documents filed in King County Superior Court, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting.