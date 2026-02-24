Homicide investigation underway at Auburn, WA condo complex

The Brief A person was found dead Tuesday afternoon at a condo complex in Auburn, prompting a homicide investigation. Deputies responded to a welfare check near Thomas Jefferson High School and detained one person for questioning. Authorities have not identified the victim or suspect and say there is no current danger to the public.



One person was found dead Tuesday afternoon at a condo complex in Auburn, and a homicide investigation has been launched, authorities said.

What we know:

King County sheriff’s deputies responded around 2 p.m. for a welfare check at the complex near Thomas Jefferson High School, and discovered the body in a lower-level unit.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Law enforcement agencies swarm an Auburn condo complex for a homicide investigation on Feb. 24, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

"This is an active homicide investigation," Sgt. Val Kelly said. "Our Major Crimes detectives are on scene and this is the early stages of the investigation so they're working very hard to figure out what happened today,"

A person was detained at the scene and questioned, but officials have not identified that individual or confirmed whether they are a suspect.

The sheriff’s office has not released the victim’s identity. However, one neighbor identified the victim as a woman, and was shocked by the discovery.

"I’m sad for her because she didn’t deserve any of this," the neighbor said.

She said the victim and her used to walk through the neighborhood together, and was brought to tears after learning about what happened. She claimed first responders brought the victim out to the lawn area after she was found.

"It was just really hard seeing them trying to bring her back," she said.

Authorities said there is no current danger to the public. Investigators expect to remain at the scene through the morning.

