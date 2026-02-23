King County, WA couple needs help finding missing goats after burglary

The Brief Burglars trashed an Auburn home under renovation, stealing construction tools, copper pipes, and building supplies while causing extensive damage to the drywall and doors. The homeowners’ two young goats, a brother and sister named Bushel and Bee, were stolen from the backyard during the break-in. The family is prioritizing the safe return of their goats and urges anyone with information to contact the Auburn Police Department regarding case #26-0001460.



A King County couple needs help after their home was burglarized and trashed — and all they want are their two goats back.

According to the family, they inherited a home in Auburn and have been busy completely remodeling it. After the husband suffered a motorcycle injury, the two paused the remodel, which led to bushes and grass overgrowing for several weeks.

The family says in early February, they brought in their two goats, a one-year-old brother and sister named Bushel and Bee, to eat up the overgrowth so they could get back to work.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Bushel and Bee (Shadrick family)

What we know:

Over the weekend, the couple returned to find that someone had broken in through the front door, busted the sliding back door, stolen all their tools, kicked in the drywall, then got into the in-law suite and stole copper water pipes, custom blinds, building supplies and power outlets.

Worst of all, the family says Bushel and Bee were stolen from the backyard and stolen.

The family tells FOX 13 the burglars set them "10 steps back," but all they really care about is getting their goats back. They say the burglary happened between Feb. 1–22, but there are few other details.

Anyone with information on the burglary or who has seen Bushel and Bee is urged to contact Auburn Police, or call 911 and reference Auburn Police case #26-0001460.

