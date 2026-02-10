WA businesses, homeowners working to get on their feet after December flooding

Homes were destroyed, businesses damaged, and families forced out as floodwaters swept across western Washington. That was the reality back in December. Today, months later, some people are still working to get back on their feet.

According to Governor Bob Ferguson’s Office, nearly 4,000 homes were damaged as more than 100,000 people were under evacuation orders. One person died, and crews conducted 383 emergency rescue operations.

In Auburn, water flooded the Chevron station on Auburn Way North. Right next to it, sits Lune To Go, a coffee and dessert shop that also flooded. Videos from the business show a trash can and containers floating inside the business.

Flooded out Chevron station on Auburn Way North in December 2025

What they're saying:

"I was heavily mentally hurt," Zahraa Hashem, Co-owner of Lune To Go said. She told FOX 13, insurance didn’t cover any of the damage. "Unfortunately, they don’t cover natural disasters," Hashem said.

She adds they spent around $80,000 on repairs.

For more than a month, Hashem’s family, friends and team members stripped the floors, broke down the walls and replaced all the equipment.

Hashem’s family, friends and team members work to repair flood damage at their Auburn shop following devastating regional flooding during a December atmospheric river event.

"We were working more than 12 hours a day in here, weekends, nights, mornings, they put some much time and effort in opening as soon as possible because we were affected heavily and we needed to come back and work," Hashem said.

On Tuesday, the King County Flood Control District held a meeting where officials from the King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks, as well as the United States Army Corps of Engineers talked about the response and coordination between local and federal agencies during the December 2025 floods.

Local perspective:

"This was something like a nearly 200-year flood event in King County," the King County Flood Control District said. "There’s always, always, always lessons to learn when these things happen and gives us an opportunity to improve the products we deliver."

As for Lune To Go, it’s back to business, as they work to recover after the flooding forced them to shut down for 45 days.

"We’re so happy to be back, and we can’t wait for our business to grow," Hashem said.

FOX 13 also talked with some homeowners off camera, who also were heavily impacted by the flooding. They are still making repairs to their homes two months later.

