Gov. Ferguson requests federal disaster aid from Trump after historic WA flooding

The Brief Gov. Bob Ferguson has requested a federal major disaster declaration for Washington following December's historic storms. FEMA Individual Assistance funding, estimated at $21.3 million, would help survivors repair homes or secure temporary housing. The storms caused widespread flooding, landslides, power outages, and damaged nearly 4,000 homes, with one death and more than 100,000 people evacuated.



Gov. Bob Ferguson formally asked President Trump to issue a federal major disaster declaration for Washington state following historic storms that caused widespread flooding and damage in December.

In a letter sent Wednesday, Ferguson requested FEMA to open Individual Assistance funding for survivors in affected counties and Tribal nations, estimated at $21.3 million. A separate request for federal funding to repair damaged public infrastructure is expected in February after damage assessments are completed.

The backstory:

Between Dec. 5 – Dec. 22, a series of atmospheric rivers and winter storms triggered flooding, landslides, power outages and severe damage across the state. More than 100,000 people were ordered to evacuate, there were 383 emergency rescues, nearly 4,000 homes were damaged and one person died.

The federal government had previously approved an emergency declaration, allowing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Coast Guard to assist the public.

Flooding at Tacoma's Tyee Marina has clogged the water up with trees and debris. (Courtney Wimer)

What they're saying:

"The scale, duration, and severity of this disaster overwhelmed local and state response capabilities," Governor Ferguson said. "Thousands of families experienced devastating loss. Federal assistance is essential to help Washingtonians recover from these historic floods."

The governor’s request includes Chelan, Grays Harbor, King, Lewis, Pacific, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston and Whatcom counties, in addition to 15 federally recognized Tribal nations.

US 2 washout (WSDOT)

If approved, residents would be able to apply directly to FEMA for Individual Assistance, which helps people with limited means to repair homes or secure temporary housing.

State officials said three of Washington’s largest rivers reached record levels, dozens of transportation routes were damaged, and hundreds of thousands of customers lost power during the storms. State lawmakers and Washington’s congressional delegation are expected to send bipartisan letters supporting the request later this week.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Washington Governor Bob Ferguson's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

DNA identifies jawbone that washed ashore on Washington coast 30 years ago

Tacoma police seek 2 suspects in New Year's Day fatal shooting

Seattle Reddit users furious over Seahawks parking prices

12-year-old arrested for screwdriver attack in Seattle’s Central District

1 person hospitalized after 21-car pileup on I-5 near Fife

Super Bowl latest: Green Day confirmed as opener

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.