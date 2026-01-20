DNA identifies jawbone that washed ashore on Washington coast 30 years ago

The Brief Human remains found decades ago along the Washington coast have been identified using advanced DNA technology, including a jawbone discovered in Ocean Shores. The remains are believed to belong to a man who disappeared in the mid-1970s, though the circumstances of his death remain unknown. The case highlights the growing power — and high cost — of forensic genetic genealogy, as funding gaps still limit how many cases can be solved.



Human remains discovered decades ago along the Washington coast have been identified using advanced DNA technology, marking the second recent identification in the state following a high-profile case out of Grays Harbor County.

This time, a jawbone that washed ashore in Ocean Shores was traced back to a man who disappeared more than 30 years ago. The identification comes after national attention earlier this year surrounding remains recovered in Grays Harbor County that were linked to a missing person from roughly two decades ago.

The cases highlight both the promise and the cost of forensic genetic genealogy, a growing tool used to identify unknown human remains across the country.

A jawbone from decades past

In the Ocean Shores case, scientists at Othram extracted DNA from the jawbone and used to build a genetic profile and place the individual within a broader family tree, allowing genealogists to narrow in on a likely identity. Othram is a forensic science company based in Texas that specializes in advanced DNA analysis and genetic genealogy to identify unidentified human remains and help solve cold cases. Officials at the lab tell FOX 13 even a single bone or something as small as a molar can now be enough to generate usable DNA.

The man is believed to have disappeared in the mid-1970s after heading out alone to fish near the jetty, an area known for treacherous rocks. What exactly happened to him remains unknown.

Science, not family notification

Othram handled the forensic work in both the Ocean Shores and Taholah cases. The latter drew national attention for the identification of Edwin Asher, a former mayor of Fossil, Oregon, who disappeared in 2006 while crabbing in Tillamook Bay. One month later, his skeletal remains washed ashore on a Quintal Indian Nation beach. However, a connection was not made and the remains were labeled a John Doe.

Edwin Asher

Othram says it has helped resolve more than 500 cases nationwide, including 44 in Washington state, with several more currently funded and pending.

Why testing is costly

Forensic DNA testing is expensive, largely due to labor costs. Scientists involved often hold advanced degrees, and the work must meet standards that can hold up in court.

The process involves scraping bone at a microscopic level to extract DNA, then building a complex genetic profile. Modern sequencing examines hundreds of thousands of genetic markers far more than the roughly 20 markers used when DNA testing first emerged decades ago.

Those markers can now reveal traits such as hair color and eye color and allow scientists to place individuals on expansive genetic family trees.

DNA Solves uses GEDmatch, a public genealogy database, and does not use consumer platforms such as 23andMe. Individuals can voluntarily consent through DNA Solves to allow their genetic data to be used to help identify unknown remains or criminal suspects.

Funding gaps and future cases

Despite the technology’s success, officials say funding remains a major hurdle. Testing is often not built into county budgets, leaving many jurisdictions with unidentified remains sitting on shelves or in laboratories for years.

Advocates credit the Washington state Legislature for supporting funding efforts, along with federal resources such as the Carla Walker Act, which allocates money for testing unidentified remains.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Tacoma police seek 2 suspects in New Year's Day fatal shooting

Seattle Reddit users furious over Seahawks parking prices

12-year-old arrested for screwdriver attack in Seattle’s Central District

1 person hospitalized after 21-car pileup on I-5 near Fife

Super Bowl latest: Green Day confirmed as opener

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.