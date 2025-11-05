Remains found near Ocean Shores identified as Tacoma woman

The Brief Human remains found on a beach near Ocean Shores on Oct. 22 were identified as 51-year-old Tacoma resident Annie Michelle Fears. The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the circumstances of her death. Detectives are asking anyone who knew or encountered Fears to contact Detective Justin Rivas at 360-964-1717 with information.



The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains discovered on a beach near Ocean Shores were identified as belonging to a Tacoma woman.

What we know:

Deputies were dispatched on Oct. 22 after a report of possible human remains on the beach just outside Ocean Shores, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Detectives and the Grays Harbor County Coroner’s Office responded and began an investigation.

The remains were identified as those of 51-year-old Annie Michelle Fears, a resident of Tacoma. The sheriff’s office said Fears’ family has been notified.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts go out to them during this incredibly difficult time," the statement said.

The investigation remains ongoing. According to the sheriff’s office, Fears was said to be unhoused and possibly experiencing mental health disorders.

What you can do:

Detectives are asking for the public’s help. Anyone who may have known Fears or had contact with her is urged to contact Detective Justin Rivas at the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office at 360-964-1717.

"Your information could be vital in helping us bring answers to Annie’s loved ones," the sheriff’s office said.

