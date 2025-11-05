Police pursuit ends in deadly motorcycle crash in Lakewood, WA

The Brief One person died and another was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Lakewood Tuesday afternoon. The crash followed a Burien pursuit involving a motorcycle believed stolen and linked to domestic violence threats with a firearm. Deputies had backed off before the crash; the Lakewood Police Department is now investigating.



One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Lakewood Tuesday afternoon.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, the incident began as a pursuit in Burien that ended near the Dairy Queen along South Tacoma Way in Lakewood.

Authorities say the pursuit was initiated because the suspect was riding a motorcycle believed to be stolen and was also wanted in connection with domestic violence threats involving a firearm.

Witnesses say the motorcyclist flew through the "Welcome to Lakewood" sign in the collision.

Fleeing motorcyclist flies through ‘Welcome to Lakewood’ sign after crash

FOX 13 crews at the scene spoke to another driver who witnessed the crash.

What they're saying:

"I looked in my rearview mirror, and there was a bunch of police officers coming behind, and then a motorcycle was flying past," said Victor King. "He jumps the curb, flies through the ‘Welcome to Lakewood’ sign – right through it –demolishes it, and ends up about 50 – 75 feet past the sign. And the passenger flew over the top and landed 20 feet – maybe 30 feet – ahead of the driver. This is worse than the movies."

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, its deputies were not involved because they had backed off of the pursuit before the crash.

What's next:

The Lakewood Police Department is now leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the King County Sheriff's Office and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

