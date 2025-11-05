When do election results get updated in WA?

Following the initial vote tally released late Tuesday, Nov. 4, King County Elections is scheduled to release the next set of election results on Wednesday at approximately 4:15 p.m.

Pierce County will release its next batch of results at 4 p.m. Wednesday and Snohomish County at 5 p.m.

Voters across Washington are awaiting results from various races, including the contest for Seattle mayor, after submitting their ballots by the Nov. 4 deadline.

Counties across the state, including King, follow state law requiring time for the verification and processing of remaining ballots after Election Day.

Next steps in ballot count

While an initial batch of unofficial vote counts was dropped on Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m., the next major update for counties across Washington is set for Wednesday afternoon.

More ballot drops are not expected until approximately 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 5.

The Washington Secretary of State's office maintains an online dashboard for voting counts, which is updated each business day at 5 p.m. This page breaks down information by balloted measures, legislative races, judicial races and more.

King County officials remind the public that information on vote margins needed to pass various ballot measures can be found on the county's November General Election page.

