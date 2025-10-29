Massive WA drug, gun trafficking group busted, 10 arrested

The Brief Law enforcement arrested 10 people in a major drug and gun trafficking bust in western Washington. Seized items include 34 kilos of fentanyl powder, 100,000 fentanyl pills, two dozen firearms, and $40,000 cash. The operation was part of a year-long investigation under Operation Take Back America.



Local and national law enforcement agencies arrested 10 people in connection to a massive drug and gun trafficking operation in western Washington.

The bust resulted in the seizure of 34 kilos of fentanyl powder, 100,000 fentanyl pills, 8.7 kilos of cocaine, 3.7 kilos of methamphetamine, nearly a kilogram of heroin, two dozen firearms and $40,000 in cash.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (via DOJ)

The drugs were stashed across 12 different locations, including in one defendant's vehicle, a Sammamish home, and an undeveloped "stash property" in Centralia.

Ten people were arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 28 for drug and gun trafficking conspiracies. They include:

Luis Humberto Lamas-Guzman, 25, of Lynnwood, Washington

Eduardo Villavicencio-Salido, 44, of Marysville, Washington

Silvestre Ramos Martinez, 35, of Everett, Washington

Jose Navarro Hernandez "Robert", 46, of Marysville, Washington

Jose Manuel Ramos Ibarra "Kora", 28, of Everett, Washington

Marisol Perez-Diaz, 23, of Auburn, Washington

Jordan Martinez Gamez, 23, of Auburn, Washington

Jose Isabel Sandoval Zuniga, 30, of Sammamish, Washington

Roni Licona Escoto, 56, of Seattle

Edgar Rivas Robles, 33, of Centralia, Washington

"These defendants were trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin on the streets of western Washington. These drugs take a heavy toll on our community," said U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd. "Worse yet, this group trafficked in dozens of firearms – some of them high powered assault style weapons. Yesterday alone law enforcement seized 34 firearms."

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Seattle Police Department led the operation, which was a culmination of a year-long investigation by area law enforcement officers.

"This heavily armed Transnational Criminal Organization threatened all of Western Washington by trafficking guns and fentanyl from Lewis County to Snohomish County," said David F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division. "Our entire region is safer today because of the efforts of DEA and our partners, who literally risked their lives to confront this threat to our communities."

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, an initiative focused on deterring illegal immigration, combating drug and human trafficking, and eliminating cartels and transnational criminal organizations.

"This violent organization not only trafficked dangerous drugs but was responsible for putting firearms on our city streets," said Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes. "I’m thankful for the great work of our Seattle Police officers and our federal partners."

The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation also assisted in the investigation. SWAT teams from North Sound Metro, King County, Snohomish County, Washington State Patrol, Centralia Police, Valley and Customs & Border Patrol helped make the arrests.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Microsoft Azure outage disrupts Alaska Air, Hawaiian Airlines systems

Washington food banks see more traffic as SNAP benefits set to end

Seattle groups gear up to help Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

Kirkland, WA company creating attainable housing one motel at a time

Air traffic controller union at SEA Airport amid shutdown, missed paychecks

Amazon to slash 14K corporate jobs in latest cost-cutting move

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.