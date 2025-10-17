7 arrested in western WA drug trafficking sting

The Brief Seven people were arrested in a drug trafficking sting in western Washington, involving Renton police and DEA agents serving federal narcotics warrants. A total of eight warrants were executed across Renton, Seattle, Bellevue, and Burien, targeting a regional narcotics trafficking ring. The operation successfully disrupted the trafficking network, leading to the arrests on Thursday.



Seven people were arrested in a drug trafficking sting in western Washington early Thursday morning.

According to authorities, Renton police officers and DEA agents served a federal narcotics warrant at a home near 101st Ave SE and SE 200th St in Renton.

In all, five warrants were served in Renton, and three warrants were served in Seattle, Bellevue and Burien.

Seven suspects were arrested Thursday.

Authorities say the arrests helped break up a regional narcotics trafficking ring.

