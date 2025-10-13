SEA Airport won't play Homeland Security video blaming Democrats for shutdown

The Brief Sea-Tac Airport says it will not play a Homeland Security video blaming Democrats for the government shutdown. Airport officials cite the videos' political content and potential violations of laws against partisan activity. The shutdown, now in its second week, has left many TSA employees working without pay.



As the finger-pointing over who is to blame for the United States government shutdown continues, Sea-Tac Airport says it will not play a new video from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The video was sent to airports across the country last Thursday. In it, Noem says Democrats caused the shutdown.

If you're traveling through the airport, the monitors near security checkpoints may have been where the message would have played. But airport staff have confirmed they are choosing not to play the video because of its political content.

Big picture view:

The government shutdown began at the start of the month, with both sides unable to agree on a funding bill. Democrats have insisted that tax credits making health insurance more affordable must be extended as part of any deal to reopen the government.

As the shutdown entered its second week and more Americans began to feel its effects, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem released a video meant to play near TSA screening lines at airports. In the message, she says the department is doing all it can to avoid delays but blames Democrats for the shutdown. She also says she hopes they will recognize the importance of reopening the government.

"Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government and because of this, many of our operations are impacted and most of our TSA employees are working without pay," said Noem in the video.

What they're saying:

Both major airports in the Northwest say they can't air the video because of its partisan tone.

Staff at Sea-Tac Airport released a message Monday explaining that the Port of Seattle will not play it. They urged bipartisan efforts to end the shutdown and said they are working to support employees who are not being paid.

The Portland airport said in a statement that it received a request from the TSA to play the video but cannot consent to it because of its political messaging. Officials there said they are concerned it would violate both the Hatch Act and Oregon state law, which prohibit government employees from engaging in partisan political activities.

What's next:

On Tuesday, air traffic controllers are expected to receive a partial paycheck for the hours they worked before the shutdown.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA's Blewett Pass closed in both directions due to heavy snowfall

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

Nearly 1,000 Starbucks workers in Seattle, Kent to be laid off

First WA snow of the season to hit this week. Here's where

How to watch UW Huskies football vs. Rutgers game live

Suspected DUI driver crashes into Pierce County deputy, arrested

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.