WA's Blewett Pass closed in both directions due to heavy snowfall

The Brief Blewett Pass (US-97) is closed in both directions on Monday morning after heavy snowfall caused several disabled semi-trucks and collisions at milepost 164. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is working to clear the roadway, but there is no estimated time for reopening as of 7 a.m.



Both directions of Blewett Pass (US-97) are closed due to weather and crashes on Monday morning.

What we know:

At about 6:30 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation said heavy snowfall with several disabled semi-trucks and collisions shut down the roadway at milepost 164.

The agency reported it had been snowing since 5 a.m.

Crews are working to clear the roadway, but there is no estimated time for reopening as of 7 a.m.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

