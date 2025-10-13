WA's Blewett Pass closed in both directions due to heavy snowfall
BLEWETT PASS, Wash. - Both directions of Blewett Pass (US-97) are closed due to weather and crashes on Monday morning.
What we know:
At about 6:30 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation said heavy snowfall with several disabled semi-trucks and collisions shut down the roadway at milepost 164.
The agency reported it had been snowing since 5 a.m.
Crews are working to clear the roadway, but there is no estimated time for reopening as of 7 a.m.
This is a developing story, and will be updated.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation.