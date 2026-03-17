Community remembers Monroe, WA gymnastics teacher, killed by falling tree

The Brief The Monroe community is mourning the loss of Zoe Lucas, a beloved gymnastics coach who died on March 11 after a wind-blown tree fell on her car. Lucas, described as a "shining light" by gym owner Randilynn Kramer, had transitioned from a dedicated student to an uplifting mentor at High Flight Gymnastics. In her memory, students are honoring her with a memorial board and dedicating their upcoming state championship performance to her legacy.



The community is remembering a beloved gymnastics coach who was killed after a tree fell on her car near Monroe last week.

It happened on Mar. 11, just after Zoe Lucas left High Flight Gymnastics, where she coached children in Monroe.

Local perspective:

At the gym, a memorial board now pays tribute to Zoe, the dedicated coach who tumbled her way into her student's hearts.

"They love her. She’s very positive but also strict but also funny and fun and uplifting," said Randilynn Kramer, the owner & head coach of High Flight Gymnastics. "She was a shining light here, so it was really hard for us."

Kramer says even as a kid, Zoe stood out.

"I’m really close to her because I coached her as a little gymnast," said Kramer. "I coached her since she was 9, so she became like a little sister."

Kramer says Zoe went on to college, and then to cosmetology school, but her love for gymnastics kept bringing her back to the gym.

"She came and did summer camps for us," said Kramer. "Decided she really loved it and wanted to keep going."

On the night the tree fell, Kramer says Zoe Lucas had left her coaching shift at High Flight Gymnastics just ahead of the other staff members. Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue says the tree came down in the wind on Florence Acres East, pinning Zoe's car.

"We have our state championships coming up, and they are trying to pull it out for her," said Kramer. "It's hard, lots of tears."

In addition to leaving notes and flowers at the gym, Kramer says the students are dedicating their state championship competition weekend to her.

"We just loved her to pieces, and she’s going to be missed. I think the whole gymnastics community as a whole felt it. It wasn’t just us," she said.

What you can do:

An online fundraiser has also been created to help Zoe's family.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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