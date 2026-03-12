1 dead after tree falls onto car in Monroe, WA

The Brief One person died Wednesday night after a large tree fell onto their car in Monroe during a powerful late-season winter storm. The incident occurred amid high winds that caused widespread power outages and downed trees across Western Washington.



One person died Wednesday night after a large tree fell onto a car in Monroe.

What we know:

Crews with Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a large tree falling onto a vehicle near 230th Avenue Southeast and Florence Acres Road before 8:30 p.m.

According to officials, the incident turned deadly.

There was only one person in the car during the time of the incident.

On Wednesday night, a late-season winter storm brought strong winds to western Washington, causing widespread power outages across the region. The gustiest winds hit between 6 and 10 p.m.

The storm knocked out power to thousands and brought down trees and power lines throughout the region.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue, utility companies across the Puget Sound and the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

