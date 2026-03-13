Seattle weather: Spotty lowland snow Friday morning

The Brief A Weather Alert Day is in effect Friday morning, with a chance for light snow between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. and minor accumulations possible. Most areas could see a dusting to 1.5 inches, mainly in foothills and on elevated roads, before changing to rain. Mountains will see 1–3 feet of additional snow through Saturday, with very high avalanche danger and difficult pass travel.



The FOX 13 Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday morning. The cool wet pattern continues. Cold air aloft will pull down snow levels to the surface beginning late Thursday evening. We have high confidence that snow will be "seen." A few locations in the North Sound were already reporting a wintry mix Thursday night. With the coldest temperatures still to come before sunrise, the best chance for the snow to fall will be between 2 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Lowering snow levels will bring a dusting of snow to parts of the lowlands and more heavy mountain snow.

The computer models we use to forecast these events were becoming a bit more consistent by late Thursday evening. Most were estimating .5–1.5 inches falling. Most of this accumulation would be in the Cascade foothills, grassy areas, along with some elevated roadways. Be sure to monitor the roads if you are commuting early Friday morning.

Seattle weather could briefly bring rain mixing with or changing to snow early Friday morning in some locations.

Heavy snow will continue in the mountains with an additional 1 to 3 feet falling through Saturday evening. Avalanche danger remains very high in the back country of the Cascades. Mountain passes will remain difficult to cross. Be sure you are prepared when you are heading over the passes and monitor the ever-changing conditions.

Seattle weather will likely make pass travel difficult at times through Friday with snow continuing into early Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A cool day to close out the week with highs only in the low 40s.

A morning dusting of light snow in spots on Friday with it quickly melting and transitioning into rain, especially to our south. A little drier for the weekend with light rain returning early next week. Afternoon highs will slowly warm to near 60.

A morning dusting of light snow in spots. A little drier for the weekend with light rain returning early next week. Expand

