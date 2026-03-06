WA AG Brown wins case forcing FEMA to pay back millions in disaster funds

The Brief Washington Attorney General Nick Brown secured a court order forcing FEMA to restore the BRIC disaster mitigation program, which was unlawfully canceled in 2025. The ruling requires FEMA to release over $150 million for two dozen stalled infrastructure projects in Washington designed to prepare for natural disasters. After FEMA failed to comply with an initial ruling, the court now mandates the agency provide documentation and a clear timeline for restoring the funds.



Washington Attorney General Nick Brown announced that a court order was secured, requiring the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to pay back billions in disaster mitigation funding cut last year.

Timeline:

In April 2025, amid sweeping funding and department cuts under the Trump Administration, FEMA announced it was ending the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) Program.

BRIC has been around for 30 years, with the aim of providing funding to local and regional jurisdictions to build up infrastructure ahead of possible natural disasters, rather than the funding coming after a disaster has already hit.

After the program was canceled, more than $150 million in some two-dozen BRIC projects were left in free-fall.

On July 16, 2025, Nick Brown co-led a multi-state coalition suing the Trump Administration to restore the BRIC Program.

The coalition won their case on Dec. 11, 2025, with the court declaring that terminating a Congress-mandated program was unlawful, and that FEMA must promptly reverse the termination and restore funding.

"The judge's order in this case was unequivocal: FEMA must restore the BRIC program. Communities across Washington are counting on these dollars for vital disaster mitigation projects," said Brown. "We will keep fighting to make sure FEMA stops wasting time and carries out the program as Congress intended."

What's next:

According to the Attorney General's Office, FEMA did not appear to be taking steps to follow that court order, so the coalition filed a motion in the District of Massachusetts to enforce it.

On Friday, the court granted that request, ordering FEMA to make those funds available, communicate current BRIC projects, and document steps outlining actions taken to comply with the order.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA Gov. Ferguson cancels parole of convicted rapist who previously fled state

Phone app, 'wife's intuition' saves WA skier buried by avalanche in Stevens Pass

33 charged in 2025 pro-Palestinian protest at UW in Seattle

Trump removes Kristi Noem from Homeland Security post

Gig Harbor, WA community remembers 4 women killed in Key Peninsula stabbing

Live updates: Iran attacks Israel and US bases as war intensifies

WA measles cases rise to 26 as US total tops 1,100 in 2026

Seattle technology hub in limbo as federal rules threaten visa hiring pipeline

Man with DOC escape warrant tied to murder conviction arrested in Tukwila, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.