Seattle weather: Mountain snow continues

The Brief Heavy winds knocked out power for tens of thousands and downed trees across Western Washington, followed by falling temperatures and ongoing mountain snow. Heavier precipitation late Thursday night could bring a brief lowland rain-snow mix with minor accumulations on cold surfaces before transitioning back to rain Friday afternoon. Mountain travel will remain difficult through Saturday morning, but warmer weather arriving Monday will turn pass snow into rain and push temperatures into the upper 50s by St. Patrick’s Day.



After forceful winds moved through Western Washington late Wednesday into early Thursday, tens of thousands were without power Thursday morning. There were also reports of downed trees and some closed roads around the region.

Snow had also been falling on and off again in the mountains.

Western Washington reached its high temperatures shortly after midnight, right ahead of the cold front. Temperatures cooled through the day Thursday, and by the afternoon most locations were sitting in the upper 30s to the low 40s.

Seattle weather becomes slightly drier this weekend with lighter precipitation expected by Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain will continue increasing across the lowlands on Thursday evening while snow continues falling in the mountains.

Seattle weather will likely make pass travel difficult at times through Friday with snow continuing into early Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Chance for snow in Western WA this week

What's next:

Even though temperatures will mostly stay above freezing early Friday, if precipitation becomes heavy enough late Thursday night into early Friday morning, there is the possibility for rain to briefly mix with or change over to snow in some lowland locations.

If that happens, minor accumulations will be possible. Grass, patio furniture, and other cooler surfaces will have a better chance of seeing snow stick compared to roads.

Seattle weather keeps the chance for lowland snow fairly low, but some areas could briefly see flakes at daybreak. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By the numbers:

If precipitation falls heavily enough, some spots could pick up a trace to a couple of inches. That will depend on whether heavier bands develop.

At this point, the chance for lowland snow below 500 feet remains low, but it is something we will continue watching closely.

Any early snow that develops Friday morning will transition back to rain by Friday afternoon.

Seattle weather keeps accumulations uncertain, but grass and cooler surfaces could see a light coating if heavier bands develop. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Meanwhile, mountain snow will continue creating difficult travel conditions at the passes through Friday and into early Saturday.

What's next:

Precipitation will become lighter Saturday and Sunday, which means only minor additional snow is expected in the mountains. That should allow for easier pass travel and good conditions for skiers and snowboarders hoping to enjoy fresh snow this weekend.

Noticeably warmer weather will arrive for the work week, turning any snow at the passes back to rain starting Monday.

For St. Patrick’s Day, highs will climb into the upper 50s with scattered showers.

Cloudy skies and occasional rain will continue into Wednesday.

Seattle weather turns milder by St. Patrick’s Day with highs climbing into the upper 50s and scattered showers. (FOX 13 Seattle)

