1 injured in shooting near Lynnwood, WA high school, prompting lockdowns

Lynnwood police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured and prompted lockdowns for several nearby schools.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday near 169th Place Southwest and 56th Avenue West, just east of Meadowdale High School.

Lynnwood Police and South County Fire respond to a shooting near Meadowdale High School on March 6, 2026.

Police reportedly said the shooting involved two Meadowdale High School students, according to the Edmonds School District. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, and the suspect fled the area.

Shortly after the shooting, Meadowdale High School, Meadowdale Middle School, Meadowdale Elementary and Beverly Elementary were placed on lockdown. The lockdowns were lifted after about 30 minutes once law enforcement gave the all-clear.

Police are still investigating and processing the scene.

What they're saying:

Edmonds School District Assistant Superintendent Dr. Greg Schwab sent the following message to families regarding the shooting and lockdowns:

"Dear Meadowdale HS, Meadowdale MS, Meadowdale Elementary and Beverly Elementary Families,

"I’m writing to share information about a concerning incident that occurred at Meadowdale Park this afternoon that prompted lockdowns at Meadowdale High School, Meadowdale Middle School, Meadowdale Elementary and Beverly Elementary.

"At approximately 1:30 p.m., those schools were placed into a Lockdown due to a reported shooting at nearby Meadowdale Park while law enforcement responded.

"According to police, the incident involved two Meadowdale High School students. One youth was shot and later called 911 from their home. They were then transported to Harborview Medical Center. The suspected shooter left the area in a vehicle and Lynnwood Police are investigating the incident.

"While police investigated nearby, students and staff who were still on campus at the schools that had already dismissed for the day and those still at the schools that were still in session followed safety procedures and remained inside the building. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 2:05 p.m. once law enforcement determined there was no ongoing threat to our schools. Beverly Elementary and Meadowdale Elementary were then dismissed.

"We know that hearing about an incident like this can be upsetting for students, families, and staff. Please know that the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority, and we are grateful for the quick response from law enforcement and for the cooperation of our school community during the lockdowns. We will continue to work with the Lynnwood Police Department as they investigate this incident.

"We encourage families to check in with their students this evening, as they may have questions or feelings about what happened. School counselors will be available on Monday for any students who would like to talk or need additional support.

"Thank you for your partnership in helping keep our school community safe."

The Source: Information in this story came from the Lynnwood Police Department, the Edmonds School District and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

