Seattle weather: Gray skies with weekend showers

Cloudy Friday with occasional showers

Clouds stuck around across western Washington Friday, and we forecast highs in the low 50s with occasional showers passing through the region. While it wasn’t a constant downpour, damp conditions popped up at times throughout the day.

While Seattle weather won’t be a complete washout, expect damp pockets and breezy moments at times. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Gray but slightly drier Saturday

Fewer showers are expected on Saturday, though skies will remain mostly gray and overcast. While the atmosphere may be a bit less active, it will still feel like a classic late-winter day across the region.

Spotty showers Sunday

Sunday will bring another chance for scattered showers, though the day doesn’t look like a washout. Instead, we’ll likely be dodging pockets of rain from time to time.

It will also be breezy at times this weekend, especially in exposed areas.

Mostly rain in the mountains

Snow levels will remain above the mountain passes from today through Sunday, meaning the passes should mainly see rain instead of snow through the weekend.

While Seattle weather won’t be constantly rainy, you’ll likely be dodging damp pockets from time to time. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cooler pattern next week

Changes arrive in western Washington heading into the next work week as temperatures begin to cool noticeably. Afternoon highs will drop into the 40s for the lowlands, while overnight temperatures fall into the 30s.

Longer days are officially returning, and Seattle weather will keep gaining daylight as we move deeper into spring. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain-snow mix possible in lowlands

With cooler air arriving, we could see an occasional rain-snow mix in the lowlands, particularly during the evenings and mornings early next week.

At this point, however, impacts look minimal.

Impressive mountain snow possible midweek

Colder air combined with incoming moisture could lead to impressive mountain snow accumulations by Wednesday.

If you have travel plans across the passes next week, it will be important to stay tuned for forecast updates as the system gets closer.

Cooler Seattle weather arrives next week with highs dropping into the 40s and the chance for a rain-snow mix during mornings and evenings. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

