Seattle weather: High avalanche danger with more snow on the way

The Brief Heavy fresh snow has raised avalanche danger to high on the western Cascades, especially in the backcountry. A Winter Storm Warning runs through Saturday, with more mountain snow, gusty winds and difficult pass travel expected. After a cool, wet end to the week, another atmospheric river arrives early next week with warmer highs into the 60s.



Several rounds of heavy fresh snow over the last few days have increased our avalanche threat in the Cascades. There is a high risk on the western slopes. Keep in mind, the danger exists in the back country, not in the ski resorts. Use caution when heading out and be sure to stay on lower angled slopes if possible.

Heavy snow on top of very compact snow will increase avalanche danger.

What's next:

Wednesday's strong cold front will exit the area on Thursday. The wind advisory and blizzard warning will be allowed to expire early Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon, a weak atmospheric river will set up bringing another round of lowland rain and mountain snow.

An atmospheric river sets up on Thursday and Friday with more lowland rain and heavy mountain snow.

Winter Storm Warning

Travel will remain difficult over the passes in the coming days as more snow and gusty winds will impact the Cascades. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect beginning early Thursday morning until Saturday evening.

More heavy snow is forecast for the mountains through much of Saturday.

Afternoon highs on Thursday will remain unseasonably cool with them only in the low to mid 40s. This is about 10 degrees cooler than normal.

Unseasonably cool day on Thursday with more rain.

Western Washington gets too much of a break in the rain as a second atmospheric river sets up early next week. Afternoon highs will warm by Tuesday and Wednesday into the low 60s.

Rain closes out the work week with more snow. Another atmospheric river arrives early next week.

