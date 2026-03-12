Seattle Mariners unveil T-Mobile Park Value Menu, Value Beers for 2026
SEATTLE - The Seattle Mariners announced its new Value Menu at T-Mobile Park for the 2026 MLB season. Here's how much everything costs and where to find it in the ballpark.
A general view at T-Mobile Park between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning on May 10, 2023 in Seattle, Wash. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
The 2026 Mariners Value Menu features 21 items starting at just $3 – with some favorites from last year returning and all new items from Ivar's, Ballard Pizza and Tamari Bar to list a few.
Here's the full list of Value Menu items listed by price and where to find them. Keep scrolling for the Value Beers menu.
Seattle Mariners 2026 Value Menu at T-Mobile Park
$3 Value Menu
- Value Peanuts – Rolling Roof: 109, 118, 222, 244, 309, 319, 329, 347 and Walk-Off Market: 105, 141
- Ballpark Churro – Cantina Nacho Cart: 143, 195, 316
- Red Rope – Rolling Roof: 109, 118, 222, 244, 309, 319, 329, 347
- Soley Fruit Jerky – The Natural: 146
- Tree Top Applesauce – Rolling Roof: 109, 118, 222, 244, 309, 319, 329, 347
$4 Value Menu
- Frito-Lay Mini Chips – Rolling Roof: 109, 118, 222, 244, 309, 319, 329, 347 and Walk-Off Market: 105, 141
- Minute Maid Strawberry Lemonade Cup – Rolling Roof: 109, 118, 222, 244, 309, 319, 329, 347 and Walk-Off Market: 105, 141
- Oh Snap! Dill Pickle Chips – Rolling Roof: 109, 118, 222, 244, 309, 319, 329, 347, Walk-Off Market: 105, 141 and Mega Beer: 121, 138
- Oh Snap! Sassy Bites – Rolling Roof: 109, 118, 222, 244, 309, 319, 329, 347, Walk-Off Market: 105, 141 and Mega Beer: 121, 138
- Mochi – Sumo Dog: 190
$5 Value Menu
- Coca-Cola 16 oz Refillable Fountain Soda – Rolling Roof: 109, 118, 222, 244, 309, 319, 329, 347
- Hempler's Value Hot Dog – Rolling Roof: 109, 118, 222, 244, 309, 319, 329, 347, Walk-Off Market: 105, 141
- Tostitos Ballpark Nachos – Rolling Roof: 109, 118, 222, 244, 309, 319, 329, 347, Walk Off Market: 105, 141
- Walking Tamale – Cantina Nacho Cart: 143, 195, 316
$6 Value Menu
- Ube Coconut Rice Krispie – Marination: The T-Mobile ‘Pen, 119
$7 Value Menu
- Quesadilla – El Riconsito: The T-Mobile ‘Pen, 218
- Mini Alder Salmon Chowder – Ivar’s: 117, 335
- Chocolate Sea Salt Cookie – Great State Burger: The T-Mobile ‘Pen, 218
- Caramel Corn – Lemonade Cart: 116, 129, 139, 186, 323, 339
$10 Value Menu
- Stadium Bites – Ballard Pizza: The T-Mobile ‘Pen, 132, 242
- Curry Donuts & Dip – Tamari Bar: 133
Seattle Mariners 2026 Value Beers menu at T-Mobile Park
The Mariners have a lineup of 15 beer options between $5 and $8. Here's a full price guide and where to find them.
$5 Value Beer
- Miller High Life (12 oz) – 116, 136, 141, 149, 195, 221, 243, 319, 329, 330, 341, HIH Terrace Bar
- Keystone Light (12 oz) – 116, 136, 141, 149, 195, 221, 243, 319, 329, 330, 341, HIH Terrace Bar
- Keystone Light Apple (12 oz) – 116, 136, 141, 149 , 195, 221, 243, 319, 329, 330, 341, HIH Terrace Bar
$6 Value Beer
- Blue Moon NA (12 oz) – 105, 116, 136, 137, 141, 141, 146, 149, 150, 185, 186, 195, 221, 243, 319, 329, 330, 341, HIH Terrace Bar, The T-Mobile ‘Pen
- Corona NA (12 oz) – 105, 116, 136, 137, 141, 141, 146, 149, 150, 185, 186, 195, 221, 243, 319, 329, 330, 341, HIH Terrace Bar, The T-Mobile ‘Pen
- Athletic Run Wild IPA NA (12 oz) – 105, 116, 136, 137, 141, 141, 146, 14, 185, 186, 195, 221, 243, 319, 329, 330, 34, HIH Terrace Bar
- Athletic Upside Dawn NA (12 oz) – 105, 116, 136, 137, 141, 141, 146, 14, 185, 186, 195, 221, 243, 319, 329, 330, 34, HIH Terrace Bar
- Bale Breaker 5 Star Dive Bar (12 oz) – 116, 136, 141, 149 , 195, 221, 243, 319, 329, 330, 341, HIH Terrace Bar
- Sapporo (12 oz) – 116, 136, 141, 149 , 195, 221, 243, 319, 329, 330, 341, HIH Terrace Bar
$7 Value Beer
- Corona Sunbrew (12 oz) – 116, 136, 141, 149 , 195, 221, 243, 319, 329, 330, 341, HIH Terrace Bar
- Session Lager (12 oz) – 116, 136, 141, 149 , 195, 221, 243, 319, 329, 330, 341, HIH Terrace Bar
- Métier Double Play (12 oz) – 116, 136, 141, 149, 195, 221, 243, 319, 329, 330, 341, HIH Terrace Bar
$8 Value Beer
- Value Craft Draft – Sierra Nevada Summerfest (16 oz) – 195, 136
- Value Craft Draft – pFriem Lager (16 oz) – 195, 136
- Value Craft Draft – Deschutes King Krispy Pilsner (16 oz) – 329
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Mariners website.