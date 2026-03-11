Seattle Mariners announce new menu items at T-Mobile Park for 2026 season

The Brief The Seattle Mariners and Sodexo Live! announced new menu items at T-Mobile Park featuring unique local collaborations and diverse flavors. Highlights include ube coconut rice krispie treats, a commemorative Washington State Ferry souvenir boat filled with seafood favorites, and the debut of beloved local vendors like Piroshky Piroshky and El Rinconsito. The Seattle Mariners open the 2026 MLB season at home against the Cleveland Guardians on March 26 at T-Mobile Park.



We're getting close to Opening Day and the Seattle Mariners and their longtime hospitality partner Sodexo Live! unveiled new menu items fans will see at T-Mobile Park for the 2026 season, which will be the team's 50th season.

What To Know:

On Tuesday, the team announced their lineup, including ube coconut rice krispie treats, a Washington State Ferry Boat Souvenir that can be filled with gameday favorites, Piroshky Piroshky, stadium bites and more.

"We can’t wait for fans to try this year’s food lineup at T-Mobile Park. We’ve always taken pride in being one of the first ballparks in MLB to push the boundaries of what ballpark food can be, and this year’s menu raises the bar once again with a huge variety of options that fans can’t get anywhere else," said Mariners Vice President of Fan Experience Malcom Rogel. "At the end of the day, it’s about giving fans more ways to make their trip to the ballpark memorable. With new options across the park, plus an expanded value menu, there’s truly something for everyone at T‑Mobile Park."

Here are some of the items fans can order starting Opening Day on March 26:

Value Menu Stadium Bites

Value Menu Stadium Bites (pizza dough, garlic oil, parmesan, tomato gravy) at Ballard Pizza (T-Mobile Pen, Sec. 132, 242).

Pizza dough, garlic oil, parmesan, tomato gravy from Ballard Pizza. (Seattle Mariners)

El Rinconsito

Washington-based El Rinconsito will have Asada Quesadilla, Birria Tacos, Frescas Horchata, Value Menu Quesadilla and more (The T-Mobile ‘Pen).

El Rinconsito tacos. (Seattle Mariners)

Ube Coconut Rice Krispie

The Ube Coconut Rice Krispie is being added to the menu at Marination (Sec. 119).

Ube rice krispie treats from Marination. (Seattle Mariners)

Piroshky Piroshky

Piroshky Piroshky will be serving its beef and cheese, potato and cheese, bacon cheeseburger, chocolate cream hazelnut, smoked salmon and jalapeño sausage pastries (Sec. 132).

Pike Place Market bakery Piroshky Piroshky will have several options at T-Mobile Park, which includes beef and cheese, chocolate cream hazelnut, jalepeno sausage and more. (Seattle Mariners)

Washington State Ferry Boat Souvenir

Washington State Ferry Boat Souvenir can be filled with crab nachos, fries, chicken tenders, fish and chips, and more. (Seattle Mariners)

The new Washington State Ferry Boat Souvenir can be loaded up with fans' gameday favorites, including the following options:

Bases Loaded Crab Nachos: Wonton chips, cheese sauce, crab salad, sesame, green onion, Thai chili sauce (Sec. 187)

Dockside Double Dip: Wonton chips with beer cheese crab dip and spinach artichoke crab dip (Sec. 187)

Crab Fries or Old Bay Fries (Sec. 187)

Chicken Tenders with fries (Sec. 136, 340)

Regular Fries or Garlic Fries (Sec. 136, 340)

Sidewinder Fries (Sec. 249, 329)

Fish & Chips (Sec. 249)

According to a press release, to celebrate their dual anniversaries in 2026, the Seattle Mariners and Washington State Ferries are launching the themed souvenir food carrier.

Chocolate Mousse Moose

Chocolate Mousse Moose is a soft serve that is available in a cone or souvenir helmet and garnished with moose cookies (Sec. 132, 185).

Chocolate Mousse Moose (Seattle Mariners)

Here's a list of other items fans can expect to find at the ballpark:

Pretzel Pileup (Sec. 221): Pretzel bites, beer cheese sauce, horseradish cream, bacon bits, and sliced scallions.

Rolling Smoke BBQ (Sec. 313): Rib Platter, Pulled Pork Sandwich, and Loaded Mac & Cheese (topped with brisket or pork).

Specialty Churros (Sec. 195, 143, 319, 333): Fluffernutter: Peanut butter, marshmallow fluff, crunchy peanuts, and chocolate, Fruit Cereal: Cereal-crusted with cereal milk frosting, and Apple Pie: Allspice and sugar with local apple butter, caramel, and pie crust.

Salt & Straw (Sec. 111, 328): Rotating handmade ice cream flavors, featuring "Tacolate" and "Pots of Gold & Rainbows."

Salt & Straw Tacolate. (Seattle Mariners)

Nakagawa Sushi (Sec. 132): Featuring the new Trident Roll (soy paper, crab salad, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, and cucumber).

Tamari Bar (Sec. 133, 243): Curry Donuts & Dip (Sec. 133 only), Miso-Katsu Bowl, and Vegan Area 206 Curry.

Great State Burger (T-Mobile ‘Pen, 218): The Great State Dog (‘Pen only), Veggie Burger, and Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Coca-Cola Fan Deck (Sec. 148): Featuring the brand-new Dirty Soda.

The Mariners are reminding fans that concession stands are cashless.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Mariners.

