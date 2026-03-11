I-90 Snoqualmie Pass closed westbound due to snow, crashes

The Brief I-90 Snoqulamie Pass lanes are blocked due to snow and slush on the roadway, leading to multiple crashes. Westbound I-90 is closed at Easton, and eastbound I-90 has since reopened at North Bend. Chains are required on the pass, and conditions are expected to worsen into Wednesday night.



Westbound lanes of Interstate 90 Snoqualmie Pass is closed due to snow and slush on the roadway causing multiple spinouts and collisions.

Traffic snarls on I-90 Snoqualmie Pass due to snow and multiple crashes. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What we know:

Westbound I-90 is closed at Easton (milepost 70) due to crashes. There is no estimated time for reopening.

Eastbound I-90 has reopened, but was previously closed at North Bend as multiple semis were blocking the top of the pass.

What they're saying:

Officials are reporting heavy snow near the Snoqualmie Pass Summit.

Chains are required on all vehicles except those with all-wheel drive. Oversized vehicles are prohibited on the pass. Additionally, chains are also required on US 2 Stevens Pass.

What's next:

A Blizzard Warning is set to take effect for the Washington Cascades from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday. Pass travel is expected to be extremely difficult during the overnight hours.

For the latest pass report and road conditions, visit the Washington State Department of Transportation website.

