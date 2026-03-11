Seattle weather: A wet and windy Wednesday

The Brief A powerful storm will bring heavy rain to lowlands and 10–20 inches of mountain snow Wednesday, with a Blizzard Warning in effect. Strong winds could gust up to 55 mph, creating near whiteout conditions and possible pass closures in the Cascades. An atmospheric river will deliver 1–3 inches of rain through Friday, with more heavy mountain snow into the weekend.



A strong front will arrive on Wednesday with lowland rain and mountain snow picking up throughout the day and into the evening. On the heels of this front, an atmospheric river will set up on Thursday into Friday. Rainfall amounts could range between 1-3 inches through Friday.

A strong front will arrive Wednesday with widespread rain and mountain snow.

Winter Weather Advisory

What's next:

Light snow will continue to fall Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday, when the Blizzard Warning is then set to replace it. 10 to 20 inches of snow is expected during the day Wednesday.

More mountain snow expected on Wednesday.

Strong post-frontal westerly winds could gust as high as 55 mph, and a Wind Advisory has already been issued. Gusty winds are also expected through the Strait of Juan de Fuca, and additional wind advisories may be needed for areas like Whidbey Island and Admiralty Inlet.

Gusty winds will pick up Wednesday with a Wind Advisory by the evening.

Dangerous Pass Travel

Conditions in the Cascades are expected to deteriorate quickly Wednesday evening as a powerful cold front moves through. When you combine strong winds with heavy snow, visibility can drop dramatically with near whiteout conditions expected. Travel through the passes could become very difficult or even impossible, and temporary road closures are possible. Continued rounds of heavy snow are likely as another system arrives Thursday and into Friday. If you are traveling through the Cascades this week, you should be prepared for severe winter conditions.

Gusty winds will create near whiteout conditions for the mountains Wednesday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

Damp days are ahead for the end of the week as well. An atmospheric river will bring widespread rain, moderate to heavy at times. More heavy mountain snow is forecast for the weekend. Mild showers are forecast for St. Patrick's Day.

Wind and rain Wednesday with an atmospheric river on Thursday.

