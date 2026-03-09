Ballard, WA cafe owners camping in business overnights to stop copper thieves

The Brief A business in Ballard is facing repeat copper thefts, forcing them to patrol their cafe late into the night. Nearby, the National Nordic Museum also faced wire thefts in a growing trend across the Seattle area. A councilmember talks with FOX 13 about resources for residents.



Exhausted, infuriated and on patrol. Business owners in Ballard said they are now keeping watch during the night for copper thieves and trying to prevent more damage.

They said they cannot afford the financial hits. The business has been targeted previously for their copper.

The owners of The Lockspot Cafe said they are now taking turns staying overnight and watching for anyone who may be trying to steal more copper. They've already had to tell at least one person to move along.

In Ballard, Lockspot Cafe owners talk with FOX 13 reporter Dan Griffin about copper thefts at their business

What they're saying:

"We've been here in the wee hours of the morning, every night for the last four or five nights, just making sure that no further damage is done because we honestly just can't afford it," co-owner Alison Soike said.

Soike is now taking shifts overnight to stop copper thieves.

The Lockspot Cafe owners shared new surveillance video with FOX 13 News during the weekend as Soike told someone to stay away from their condensers which were hit twice last week.

Soike said she called Seattle police, who arrived hours later.

FOX 13 News reached out to SPD for more information. A spokesperson told us they were gathering information about our request.

Co-owner Ryan Faniel is also taking some of those late-night watch shifts. He said the cafe is out thousands and has a walk-in refrigerator that isn't working.

"I've used the word catastrophic and that's where it gets, like, you don't have anywhere else to put this stuff," Faniel said.

National Nordic Museum in Ballard, WA

Local perspective:

The National Nordic Museum nearby was hit last Friday for the fifth time in months and is also out thousands, according to Charlie Sullivan, who is the Director of Operations and Facilities.

The Seattle light rail system was hit by copper thieves earlier this year, causing service disruptions during Super Bowl parade commutes.

"It just keeps going and going, and it's kind of, you know, a hidden tax on doing business in the city," he said.

Sullivan said thieves have also targeted streetlights leaving the area in the dark.

Charlie Sullivan talks with FOX 13 reporter Dan Griffin at the National Nordic Museum.

We saw Seattle City Light crews checking loose plates on the street nearby.

FOX 13 contacted SCL for more insight.

A spokesperson told us, "City Light has seen an increase in wire theft incidents in this area over the past few weeks. A crew is assessing the extent of damage to make recommendations on repairs and prevention measures."

Dig deeper:

"We have a lot of compassion for people who are finding themselves houseless, but there is a hard cost to the businesses," Sullivan said.

Councilmember Dan Strauss told FOX 13 there's a need to reform scrap metal recycling laws.

In a statement, Strauss said:

"I have been in communication with the owners of Lockspot almost daily, and we are following up with the Seattle Police Department. These crimes, especially against small businesses, are unacceptable. The historic Lockspot Cafe is a cornerstone of our community. This needs to stop.

"We desperately need to reform our scrap metal recycling laws throughout Washington State to prevent the theft of stolen copper wire. That type of theft results in a small payday for thieves but can cost small businesses tens of thousands of dollars. I sponsored an amendment to the City of Seattle’s state legislative agenda to push for those reforms in Olympia. Unfortunately, the state failed to pass meaningful legislation to address this issue this year. Olympia must take action."

"I also want to make sure small businesses know about some important resources available to them. As chair of the Council’s budget committee, I included additional funding directly for businesses impacted by property crime through the Back to Business Program through the Office of Economic Development."

The councilmember said that includes the following:

The Storefront Repair Fund : Small businesses can get up to $3,000 in reimbursements to cover the costs of repairs for property damage.

The Storefront Security Fund : Small businesses can get a $6,000 reimbursement to help pay for security improvements that prevent vandalism and property damage.

These programs are not enough, but they are what we have available right now. Businesses impacted by property crime can learn more and apply on this website ."

Business owners throughout the neighborhood are worried.

"We're counting our pennies, and we can't afford for anything else to go out," Soike said.

Businesses along Northwest Market Street and Northwest Locks Place told us they are doing what they can to prevent these ongoing issues, but they said it is taking a toll.

Sage Wilson, the Deputy Communications Director for Mayor Katie Wilson, responded to our request with the following email:

"I believe there was a state bill introduced this year with regard to regulating copper theft. If I remember correctly, the King County Prosecutor was advocating for it. They might have more to say on the legal circumstances."

The county handles felonies, rather than the city.

What's next:

We've followed up to ask if the mayor intends to contact these businesses or if she plans to visit the neighborhood to hear their concerns. We'll update our reporting as soon as we hear back.

