Copper wire theft stalls light rail service before Seahawks Super Bowl parade

The Brief Copper wire thieves struck the 1 Line near Federal Way early Wednesday morning, causing a total power outage and suspending light rail service between Angle Lake and Star Lake just as fans began traveling for the parade. Despite the disruption being described as a "logistical nightmare" by KIRO Newsradio, Sound Transit crews successfully restored service before 8 a.m., utilizing contingency plans they had in place for such an event. Even with the early morning scare, officials are doubling down on their recommendation to take the train, as downtown parking is already exhausted and road closures have made the city center nearly inaccessible to cars.



Copper wire thieves nearly fumbled the morning commute for thousands of Seahawks fans as the city prepares for a historic Super Bowl victory parade.

Early Wednesday morning, Sound Transit reported a total service suspension on the 1 Line between Angle Lake and Star Lake. The cause was not a mechanical failure but a targeted theft of high-voltage copper wiring in the Kent and Federal Way area, according to KIRO Radio's Chris Sullivan.

The timing was a logistical nightmare for transit officials who have spent the week urging the expected 1 million attendees to avoid driving downtown.

Theft stalls the South Line

What we know:

The disruption hit a critical artery for fans traveling from Pierce and South King counties. Post on X characterized the incident as a major blow to the morning's carefully coordinated transit plan.

"Of all the days for this," noted KIRO Newsradio’s Chris Sullivan (Newsguy Sully) via X. Sullivan confirmed that the power issue out of Federal Way was a direct result of the wire theft, leaving fans stranded just as the early morning rush to the parade route began.

Service restored for the 12s

Maintenance crews were deployed immediately to repair the damage.

Sound Transit officials said they had "planned for this possibility" due to a recent regional spike in wire theft and were able to restore service shortly before the peak commute hour.

Despite the early scare, transit remains the recommended way to reach the celebration. "Still advisable to take the train if you’re coming downtown for the parade!" Sound Transit updated fans on social media, confirming that the southern end of the line is back in play.

A Sound Transit light rail train is seen on Capitol Hill in Seattle, Wash. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Navigating the chaos

What you can do:

With the light rail back on track, fans are encouraged to stick to their original game plan, but to pack their patience.

Rail frequency: Sound Transit is running trains every six minutes until 6 p.m. to clear the backlog of fans.

Bus hubs: North and south hubs are active at Mercer Street and SODO to shuttle riders toward the 4th Avenue route.

Security alert: Expect a heavy law enforcement presence at stations to deter further theft attempts throughout the day.

As of 8:30 a.m., platforms in Federal Way and SeaTac are reportedly overflowing with fans in green and navy, relieved that the backbone of Seattle's transit system is once again moving toward the Lombardi Trophy celebration.

MORE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS NEWS ON FOX 13 SEATTLE

Super Bowl champion Sam Darnold to work a shift at Seattle's Raising Canes

Who's the girl with green hair at the Seattle Seahawks game?

Where to get a Seahawks Rally Card during Seattle Super Bowl parade

T-Mobile offering Seattle fans free Seahawks merch to celebrate Super Bowl 2026 win

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.