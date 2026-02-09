T-Mobile offering Seattle fans free Seahawks merch to celebrate Super Bowl 2026 win

The Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl champions and one local company is getting in on the celebrations by offering free Seahawks merchandise to Seattleites.

Timeline:

T-Mobile, with headquarters in the Seattle region, announced they will offer merch to the community at their store on 6th and Pine Street this Tuesday, Feb. 10.

What's next:

The following day, on Feb. 11, the city of Seattle will host a Super Bowl championship parade. T-Mobile will be a be presenter of the event along with other local entities such as Seafair, the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, and Budweiser.

At the same location of the Tuesday merch drop, the company says there will be more swag available on Wednesday.

Dig deeper:

This week's parade will be the first of its kind in more than a decade, when the Seahawks won their franchise-first Super Bowl championship.

Featured article

