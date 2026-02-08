How many Super Bowls have the Seattle Seahawks won?

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks have won two Super Bowls in franchise history. Their first championship came with a 43–8 win over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII and a 29-13 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.



The Seattle Seahawks have won two Super Bowls in franchise history, capturing the championship during the 2013 season with a dominant victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Seattle has appeared in the NFL’s championship game multiple times, but its lone Super Bowl triumph remains the one from the 2013 season.

Seahawks' Super Bowl history

Seattle’s four Super Bowl appearances:

Super Bowl XL (2006) — Lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 21–10.

Super Bowl XLVIII (2014) — Win vs. Denver Broncos, 43–8.

Super Bowl XLIX (2015) — Lost to the New England Patriots, 28–24.

Super Bowl LX (2026) — Win vs. New England Patriots, 29-13.

Seattle’s championship in Super Bowl XLVIII came after a standout season in which the team’s defense and offense combined to produce a game that is remembered as one of the most decisive victories in Super Bowl history.

Super Bowl XLVIII — Seahawks' lone title game

The Seahawks’ only Super Bowl victory came after the 2013 season in Super Bowl XLVIII, played in February 2014. Seattle defeated the Denver Broncos 43–8, showcasing a dominant performance on both sides of the ball.

That win marked the first time the franchise captured football’s ultimate prize since its inception in 1974 and remains a defining moment in Seattle sports history.