Official barber of the Seattle Seahawks packs his clippers for Super Bowl 2026

The Brief A Tacoma barber is heading to California to keep Seahawks players looking game-day ready ahead of the Super Bowl. Efren Garibay, of West Coast Barber Lounge, has earned the trust of several players with detailed cuts and strong relationships. Garibay says his role goes beyond haircuts as he joins the team in Santa Clara to support them during their championship run.



Before the Seattle Seahawks take the field for the Super Bowl, many are planning to make one stop: to see their barber.

He's headed to California for the big game to keep the players looking game day ready.

FOX 13 News went to the West Coast Barber Lounge in Tacoma for a closer look at the buzz.

West Coast Barber Lounge in Tacoma

"I feel like they just like, like good line-ups, you know, good fades, and so, I'm very detailed with my line-ups," Efren Garibay said.

It's been a Seahawks season built on precision. The guy we found holding the clippers, said it's his first, keeping the team looking razor-sharp.

Garibay can be found at the West Coast Barber Lounge usually booked for 11 to 12 haircuts a day.

"I had served a little bit of time before this whole barber thing and that's where I kind of picked up the, you know, the clippers," he said.

It's a passion. A true art. With a half-decade of barbering skills, and trophies stacked to prove it, he's fine-tuning their looks and making sure they have a winning cut.

"It started with Ernest Jones. He was the first guy to hit me up. You know, he seen I was a local, like, Tacoma, Seattle barber and he was like, ‘Hey, you know, can you come down, cut my hair before week one,’" he said.

Efren Garibay, Seattle Seahawks barber (FOX 13 Seattle)

Then, came more special requests.

"JSN, Byron Murphy, Nick Emmanwori, Ernest Jones, I've done D'Anthony Bell," Garibay said.

There's a trust built in the barber chair. Fresh fades translate to big plays.

"I just feel like this is a purpose," he said.

The Super Bowl's getting closer. It's a straight shot down I-5.

He'll be in Santa Clara, California with them. Garibay knows his skills will keep the 'Hawks sharp, defined, ready.

"It's not only just about haircuts because anyone can really cut hair, but it's the conversations you have with the guys," he said. "Not necessarily always, they want to talk about football, but you know, sometimes they appreciate, you know, like a question, 'How are you doing?'"

As the team chases a championship, he wants to be sure they're on the cutting edge to win it all.

"Beginning of the season, a lot of the guys were telling me, you know, we're Super Bowl bound, like, the main goal's the Super Bowl and I feel like that's every team's main goal. But I feel like these guys really took it, like, to heart," Garibay said.

He said he'll be headed down to California in early February. He'll keep the players looking good with line-ups and fades through the big game.

