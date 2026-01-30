Reports: Seattle Seahawks to go up for sale after Super Bowl 2026

The Brief ESPN reports the Seattle Seahawks will be listed for sale following Super Bowl LX on February 8, ending the Paul G. Allen Trust's ownership of the franchise since 1997. Team chair Jody Allen is executing her late brother's directive to liquidate his sports assets for philanthropy; the timing is significant as it follows the May 2024 expiration of a clause requiring a 10% payment of the sale price to the state of Washington. The franchise is valued between $7 billion and $8 billion, which would set a new NFL record, while the Portland Trail Blazers are also in the process of being sold to a group led by Tom Dundon for over $4 billion.



The Seattle Seahawks will go up for sale after Super Bowl LX, following years of speculation after the death of owner Paul Allen in 2018, according to a new report from ESPN.

League and ownership sources tell ESPN the move ends years of speculation about new ownership after Allen's death. According to ESPN, those sources say sales discussions have taken place for at least the past week.

Paul Allen's estate issued the following statement after news of the sale broke:

"We don’t comment on rumors or speculation, and the team is not for sale. We’ve already said that will change at some point per Paul’s wishes, but I have no news to share. Our focus right now is winning the Super Bowl and completing the sale of the Portland Trail Blazers in the coming months."

Both the Seahawks and the Portland Trail Blazers are owned by Paul's sister Jody Allen, who for years said neither time was for sale, most recently in 2022 after rumors of a $2 billion offer from Nike founder Phil Knight and Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Alan Smolinsky.

"As we've stated before, neither of the teams is for sale and there are no sales discussions happening," Allen said in her statement at the time. "A time will come when that changes given Paul's plans to dedicate the vast majority of his wealth to philanthropy, but estates of this size and complexity can take 10 to 20 years to wind down. There is no pre-ordained timeline by which the teams must be sold."

What are the Seattle Seahawks worth?

By the numbers:

Paul Allen purchased the Seahawks in 1997 for $194 million. The Denver Broncos were sold in 2022 for $4.65 billion, and the Washington Commanders were sold in 2023 for $6.05 billion. Assuming the Seahawks have a similar value to these teams should they be sold, that means the team has appreciated in value nearly 24 times the original amount in the 25 years since the sale. It is entirely possible the team could be worth well over $6 billion by then.

Sportico values the Seahawks at $6.59 billion, the 14th-most valuable in the league. One team executive told ESPN the team could net $7–8 billion.

According to ESPN, a spokesperson for the NFL declined to comment, and the Seahawks also declined to comment.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

From Ex-Ram to Seattle hero: Cooper Kupp delivers Super Bowl trip for Seahawks

Drake Maye says shoulder isn't 100 percent, but he'll play in Super Bowl against Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks support Army veteran in VA hospice rooting for Super Bowl win

How much are flights to the Super Bowl? Airlines adding flights from SEA to Bay Area

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has a star turn as he helps carry the Seahawks to the Super Bowl

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.