Jaxon Smith-Njigba has a star turn as he helps carry the Seahawks to the Super Bowl

The Brief Jaxon Smith-Njigba has emerged as a star for the Seahawks and capped off a stellar season with a dominant performance in the NFC championship game. Smith-Njigba caught 10 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown in Seattle's 31-27 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Smith-Njigba led the NFL in receiving yards at 1,793 and was fourth in receptions at 119.



Jaxon Smith-Njigba made plenty of spectacular plays during the best season by a wide receiver in Seattle Seahawks history, so it wasn't a shock that he added another highlight during the NFC championship game.

Nonetheless, the one-handed catch Smith-Njigba made late in the first quarter of Sunday’s 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams was among his most incredible this season. Sam Darnold scrambled to his left and made a throw toward the sideline, and Smith-Njigba hauled in the pass with his right hand before tiptoeing both feet inbounds.

"I didn’t think I could catch it with two hands," Smith-Njigba said, "so just whatever it takes for us to get the job done I’m going to do. If I have to catch it with my toe, finger, it doesn’t matter, just reach out and catch the ball."

Smith-Njigba led the NFL in receiving yards at 1,793 and was fourth in receptions at 119, but his production tapered off down the stretch.

After he had six games of 100 or more yards in the Seahawks' first eight, Smith-Njigba was limited to one 100-yard game over Seattle's final six of the regular season.

But against the Rams and their struggling secondary, Smith-Njigba was all but unstoppable. He finished with 10 catches for 153 yards, including a leaping, 42-yard grab where he held on after a huge hit from Kam Curl.

"I’m not really surprised at this point anymore about some of the stuff that Jax does on a football field," Darnold said. "He’s a great player."

Smith-Njigba's individual accolades included a unanimous first-team All-Pro selection. But the third-year player said the biggest reward is the opportunity to play in the Super Bowl on Feb. 8.

"This is better than any individual award or goal that I had in mind," Smith-Njigba said. "This is the ultimate goal that we’ve had: Get to the Super Bowl, win the Super Bowl. This feeling is something that I can’t really explain. I’m just super proud of everyone involved."

What’s working

Kenneth Walker III did just fine carrying the load without fellow running back Zach Charbonnet, who is out for the rest of the playoffs with a knee injury. Walker had 19 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown and four receptions for 49 yards against the Rams.

What needs help

The taunting penalty by cornerback Riq Woolen on Sunday was his third such flag this season. This time, it led to a Rams touchdown on the next play. Woolen owned up to his mistake, but the Seahawks may not be so fortunate if he loses his cool again in the Super Bowl against New England.

Stock up

Wide receiver Jake Bobo had his first touchdown catch since Jan. 25, 2025, which also came against the Rams. It was just the fourth TD reception of Bobo’s three-year career. During the playoffs, Bobo has as many catches (two) as he did during the regular season.

Stock down

Run defense. The Seahawks gave up 479 yards to the Rams, including 114 yards rushing. The Rams had 114 yards or more on the ground in all three games against Seattle this season.

Injuries

Fullback Brady Russell suffered a hand injury during the second half on Sunday and did not return. Linebacker Drake Thomas injured his shoulder in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Key number

346 — Passing yards by Darnold in the NFC championship game, his most of the season. The last time he exceeded that total was on Dec. 29, 2024, for the Minnesota Vikings.

Next steps

The Seahawks will face the Patriots in Super Bowl 60 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It will be Seattle’s fourth Super Bowl appearance, and first in 11 years. The Seahawks are 1-2 in the Super Bowl.

