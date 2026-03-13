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Kent, WA house fire causes serious injury during snowfall

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Published  March 13, 2026 3:01pm PDT
News
FOX 13 Seattle

KENT, Wash. - One person is seriously injured following a house fire in Kent on Friday as road closures and power outages hit western Washington during a snowfall event. 

The victim was taken to the hospital from the fire scene along SE 274 Street on Mar. 13. Responding firefighters report arriving to find flames coming out the back of a single-story home.

Paramedics from King County treated one person for serious injuries, according to Puget Sound Fire, before being transported to a Seattle hospital.

house fire in kent on march 13, 2026. (source: puget sound fire)

House fire in Kent on Mar. 13, 2026. (Source: Puget Sound Fire)

Firefighters say they were able to extinguish the blaze in about 30 minutes. 

house fire in kent on march 13, 2026. (source: puget sound fire)

House fire in Kent on Mar. 13, 2026. (Source: Puget Sound Fire)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

house fire in kent on march 13, 2026. (source: puget sound fire)

House fire in Kent on Mar. 13, 2026. (Source: Puget Sound Fire)

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The Source: Information in this story came from Puget Sound Fire. 

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