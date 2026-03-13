LIVE UPDATES: Seattle snow, school closures, travel impacts across western WA

The Brief The FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for snowfall across western Washington on Friday. Watch our live Weather Alert Day coverage on Good Day Seattle in the video player above. This website will be updated continuously throughout the day as information comes into our newsroom.



The FOX 13 Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday morning as snow continues to fall in the lowlands and mountain passes across western Washington.

This article will be continuously updated throughout the day with new information. Check back for updates.

11:11 a.m.: Tens of thousands of power outages reported in western WA

By late morning, Puget Sound Energy and Seattle City Light reported well over 25,000 power outages across the region.

More information and links to power outage maps can be found on the FOX 13 power outage update.

10:46 a.m.: Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium closes due to snowy conditions

10:31 a.m.: Both directions of US-2 at Stevens Pass reopen after incident

WSDOT announced that an incident on US-2 has been cleared and all lanes in both directions have reopened.

Earlier, both directions of US-2 at Tye River Road Northeast were closed due to an incident that brought emergency responders to the scene.

10:28 a.m.: Police respond to multiple winter weather crashes in Renton, WA

"This morning, Renton Police have already responded to several preventable collisions due to snow and icy conditions," the department wrote. "Please stay safe out there!"

(Renton Police Department)

The Renton Police Department listed off a few winter weather driving tips:

Decrease your speed – go slower than normal and adjust for conditions.

Increase your following distance – give yourself an extra 5 to 10 seconds behind the vehicle ahead.

Avoid sudden braking or accelerating to maintain traction and prevent slippery roads.

Clear snow and ice from windows, mirrors, lights and sensors before driving.

Use low beam headlights for better visibiltiy.

Approach bridges, overpasses, shaded areas carefully – they typically freeze first.

"If conditions worsen, consider delaying travel if possible. Your safety is our priority – drive defensively and arrive safely!" — Renton Police Department

10:25 a.m.: UW cherry blossoms and snowfall in Seattle

A view from University of Washington shows the cherry blossoms about to bloom while snow falls in Seattle. (University of Washington)

9:50 a.m.: Ground delay at SEA Airport in WA

A ground stop is underway at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday morning.

The FAA announced after 9 a.m. that departures from Sea-Tac Airport were delayed due to snow and ice.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday, March 13, 2026.

The average delay is about 62 minutes.

As of 9:45 a.m., Sea-Tac had 68 flight delays and five cancelations.

It is currently snowing hard on our Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) Live Camera.

9:41 a.m.: SR-410 to remaing closed between Enumclaw and Greenwater

WSDOT announced that SR-410 will remain closed between Enumclaw and Greenwater until further notice due to low visibility, heavy snow and fallen trees. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

9:36 a.m.: 23,000 PSE customers experience power outages

According to Puget Sound Energy, there are 224 active outages impacting 23,012 customers across western Washington.

(Puget Sound Energy)

9:10 a.m.: Interview with WSDOT on current road conditions

8:44 a.m.: SR-410 closed east of Enumclaw, WA due to snow and downed trees

8:22 a.m.: US-12 at White Pass closed in both directions for avalanche control

8:15 a.m.: I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass closed in both directions due to heavy snow, spinouts

According to WSDOT, both eastbound and westbound traffic on I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass are closed due to heavy snow, collisions and spinouts. At around 7 a.m., crews announced westbound traffic was closed at Easton due to crashes. At around 8:15 a.m., WSDOT updated its website saying eastbound traffic was closed.

8:06 a.m.: Eastbound SR-18 closed at Issaquah Hobart

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson announced that eastbound State Route 18 at Issaquah Hobart was closed due to multiple spinous caused by semi-trucks.

8:00 a.m.: Few WSDOT webcams operational on I-90 Snoqualmie Pass

While a handful I-90 traffic cameras are working on WSDOT’s website, the majority are currently offline.

Webcam screenshots taken at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2026. (WSDOT)

7:05 a.m.: WSDOT closes westbound I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass due to heavy snow, spinouts

6:00 a.m.: FOX 13 Seattle team weather coverage for lowland, mountain snowfall

5:30 a.m.: Multiple school closures, delays in western WA for Friday, Mar. 13

Some western Washington school districts are delayed on Friday, Mar. 13 because of winter weather. Check the status of your district.

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