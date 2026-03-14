LIVE UPDATES: Weekend travel, power impacts from WA snow

The Brief Several stretches of highways in western Washington were still shut down heading into Saturday. FOX 13's weather team continues to track possibilities for ice conditions in the greater Seattle area for the weekend. A milder weekend is ahead as emergency response crews continue to try and clear roadways from rockslides or snow.



This article will be continuously updated throughout the day with new information. Check back for updates.

More detailed weather information for the weekend can be found on the FOX 13 Weather Blog.

8:46 a.m.: I-90 reopens

Following an overnight closure with 22 inches of fresh snow, WSDOT announced I-90 had reopened in both directions. However, any vehicle that isn't AWD is required to use chains.

8:10 a.m.: Stevens Pass closure

Stevens Pass US 2 remains closed "due to heavy traffic and severe winter weather," according to WSDOT. The closure is in effect from Milepost 55 (9 miles west of the summit) and at Coles Corner, which is about 14 miles west of Leavenworth.

WSDOT maintains an active traffic impact map on their website.

7:34 a.m.: Dozens of flights are delayed, canceled

For the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, travelers continue to see impacts from the storm system, following a ground delay at SEA on Friday.

By Saturday morning, delays into or out of the airport racked up to 90, while 55 flights were canceled, according to FlightAware.

Police in North Bend, Washington assist traffic as snow impacts travel conditions heading into the weekend

7:20 a.m.: Thousands across Puget Sound region without power

Following a day of rain, snow, wind and ice on Friday, there are still thousands of homes and businesses without power.

As of 7 a.m., Puget Sound Energy reported more than 18,000 customers without power from more than 300 active outages in western Washington. For Seattle City Light, about 40 customers are without power on Saturday morning.

7 a.m.: Snoqualmie Pass remains shut down

Between North Bend and Cle Elum, I-90 remains closed to traffic as crews work to clear snow and rock slide from the end-of-week winter storm system.