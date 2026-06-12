WA advocates urge Gov. Ferguson to do more on fentanyl deaths

The Brief Advocacy groups "We Heart Seattle" and "Battlefield Addiction" launched the "Hey Bob" campaign to urge Gov. Bob Ferguson to implement stronger state-level laws, such as drug-free zones, following the fatal fentanyl relapse of a man named Nemo. Campaign organizers criticized the governor for not vocally acknowledging the crisis, a claim Ferguson called laughable, pointing to his 12 years as Attorney General where he won over $1 billion in pharmaceutical settlements to combat fentanyl. While King County has recorded 242 fentanyl-related overdose deaths so far this year, preliminary health data indicates that overall yearly overdose totals are beginning to decrease following a peak in 2023.



Outreach and recovery advocates are calling on Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson to take stronger action against the state's fentanyl crisis following a series of deadly overdoses.

The groups "We Heart Seattle" and "Battlefield Addiction" have launched a joint awareness campaign called "Hey Bob" aimed at drawing more legislative focus to illicit drug use and overdose rates. Organized in response to a recent tragedy, the campaign urges state leaders to establish new legal protections, such as drug-free zones, to curb street-level use.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Advocates say local efforts are a 'losing battle'

Campaign organizers describe the ongoing multi-year influx of fentanyl as a highly destructive crisis. According to local health data, King County has recorded 242 confirmed fentanyl-involved overdose deaths so far this year.

Andrea Suarez, the founder of We Heart Seattle, likened the drug crisis to an unacknowledged domestic conflict.

"It's like a smokeless war that's happening, and we're afraid to say it," Suarez said, adding that municipal efforts must be backed by structural changes in state law. "We need intervention at the state level and Olympia to create some laws, drug free zones."

The non-profits formed the campaign directly following the death of Nehemiah, or "Nemo," who died from a fentanyl overdose on May 28. Arthur Dahlen, the founder and executive director of Battlefield Addiction, said Nemo had maintained a year of sobriety before suffering a fatal relapse.

"He's just been the last straw that's prompted us to say enough is enough," Dahlen said.

Disagreement over state leadership and terminology

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has warned that street-level fentanyl formulations are "more potent." Dahlen expressed frustration with state leadership, claiming that the severity of the crisis has not been vocally acknowledged by the executive office.

"I haven't heard Governor Bob Ferguson, I have not heard him say fentanyl," Dahlen said. "Maybe I've missed it, but I haven't heard him say that there's a problem."

Ferguson strongly rejected the criticism, pointing to his long legislative and legal track record regarding substance abuse and pharmaceutical litigation.

"That's laughable," Ferguson said. "I was Attorney General for 12 years. I literally led the country in lawsuits, talking about fentanyl."

During his tenure as the state's attorney general, Ferguson told FOX 13 he secured more than $1 billion in legal settlements designated strictly for state and local programs to combat the fentanyl epidemic.

Overdose trends moving in the "right direction"

Data tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and shared by the Washington Department of Health highlights the long-term trajectory of the substance crisis. State health officials noted a sharp increase in confirmed fentanyl deaths starting in the late 2010s and peaking in 2023.

While numbers are still being finalized for 2025 by state and federal trackers, preliminary data indicates overall yearly overdose totals are beginning to decrease.

"We're not going to solve that in one day, or one week, or one month, but I'm glad to see that trend," Ferguson said regarding the recent downturn.

Advocates behind the campaign are continuing to petition for a formal meeting with the governor to discuss regional recovery strategies. The participating organizations are also encouraging families affected by substance use disorders to share their experiences on digital platforms using the hashtag "EnoughIsEnough."

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