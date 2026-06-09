Human remains found in Chelan County, WA identified as woman missing since 1986

The Brief A partial human skull found May 10 in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest was identified through a family DNA sample as Patricia Colyer, who went missing from Tacoma in 1986. Because only a piece of the skull was recovered, the Chelan County Coroner’s Office is unable to determine Colyer's exact cause of death. The Tacoma Police Department has taken over the investigation but currently reports no active leads or suspects in the 40-year-old case.



Chelan County deputies found human remains in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, which forensics experts identified as those of Patricia Colyer, who was reported missing in Tacoma in 1986.

According to the sheriff's office, a person called 911 to report finding human remains in a wooded area off of Entiat River Road on May 10.

Sheriff's detectives, Washington State Patrol Crime Lab experts and the Chelan County coroner processed the scene and recovered part of a human skull. Authorities conducted a sweep of the area but found no other human remains.

Patricia Colyer, last seen in Tacoma in 1986. Her remains were found in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The skull piece was sent to the King County Medical Examiner's Office, who identified it as belonging to Patricia Colyer, who went missing in 1986. According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, then-38-year-old Colyer was last seen on the Fourth of July 1986. Her boyfriend reported her missing out of Tacoma.

The Chelan County Coroner's Office says they were able to identify the remains due to a relative submitting a DNA sample more than 20 years ago.

Colyer's family was notified that her remains were found.

According to the coroner, while Colyer has been identified, her cause of death remains undetermined, as only part of her skull was recovered.

The investigation has been turned over to the Tacoma Police Department, though there are no leads and no suspects.

Anyone with information on Colyer's disappearance is urged to contact Tacoma police.

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