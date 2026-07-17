Seattle Public Schools confirms teacher, union president harmed students

The Brief A Seattle Public Schools investigation concluded that special education teacher and union president Ibijoke Idowu likely physically harmed multiple students, including grabbing one child hard enough to cause bruising and throwing a hardcover book at another. Witnesses in the report stated that Idowu repeatedly yelled at, screamed at, and grabbed students, causing several children to flinch and fear her approach. Despite the June 17 findings, Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association have declined to clarify Idowu's current employment status or union leadership standing, citing ongoing due process.



A Seattle Public Schools investigation concluded it was "more likely than not" that special education teacher and Seattle Education Association President, Ibijoke Idowu, physically harmed multiple students, including grabbing one child hard enough to leave bruising and throwing a hardcover book which hit another student.

The district’s Human Resources investigation, completed June 17, found sufficient evidence to substantiate multiple allegations involving students in Idowu’s classroom at Rising Star Elementary. The findings have since been forwarded for personnel review.

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More than a month later, Seattle Public Schools has not said whether Idowu remains employed, whether disciplinary action has been taken or whether she could return to the classroom.

The findings have brought validation for one Seattle family, who says they spent months trying to convince the district something was wrong.

"I would like to say it’s surprising, but it’s not," said Olla Ibrahim, one student’s mother. "We noticed the impact on our son for months. The lack of sleep, the crying, just the emotional state was very, very high. And in his spaces where he does feel safe, he no longer had that joy. It was lost."

Parents say their son changed after entering the classroom

The couple’s son, who is eight years old and has autism and a speech delay, said school was something he enjoyed.

"He used to love going to school," Ibrahim said. "He loves learning. He loves completing his work. You can see his smile when he does finish and get something right, and all of that has disappeared. And we’re slowly working to rebuild it."

His father, Tyson Marsh, said the impact has extended beyond the classroom.

"He’s always been sensitive to physical touch, but even now we have to be even more cautious in terms of asking him or letting him know in advance that we’re going to touch him," Marsh said.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

SPS investigation substantiated multiple allegations

According to Seattle Public Schools’ investigation, investigators found it was more likely than not that Idowu grabbed one student by the arm, causing bruising, and threw a hardcover book that struck another student.

The report also includes statements from school employees describing repeated yelling and physical interactions with students.

"She can be vocal, scream at the kids, grabs them (kids) to get them to do things," one instructional assistant told investigators, "Several students flinch when she comes near. They are scared."

They said Idowu respond to crying students by saying, "I don’t care about your crying."

The district’s investigation also included photographs shared by Ibrahim and Marsh documenting bruising investigators concluded was more likely than not caused by Idowu.

"It was really difficult to read about what my son is experiencing again," he said. "But for me, I’m glad that we use the opportunity to speak up because of what these other students are experiencing."

Parents say they’re speaking out for other children

The family says they decided to publicly release the district’s findings to help other families and their students.

"We’re trying to do is speak up and give those children in that classroom a voice," Ibrahim said.

Marsh said he hopes the case encourages others to come forward.

"By others speaking up, others come forward," Marsh said.

Near the end of the interview, Marsh became emotional while talking about his son.

"My hero in this, in all of this, is my son, because he has used every avenue at his disposal to speak up and point out an injustice," he said.

Questions remain about employment and discipline

Following completion of the investigation, FOX 13 Seattle asked Seattle Public Schools whether Idowu remains employed, whether she is still on paid administrative leave, whether any disciplinary action has been taken, whether she could return to the classroom, whether the district has notified the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, and whether additional complaints have been filed.

The district did not directly answer those questions. Instead, Seattle Public Schools released the following statement:

"Seattle Public Schools takes allegations involving harm to a student very seriously. The employee is entitled to due process, and we are still in the early stages of that process. Additional facts, context, and analysis may be considered. Therefore, we are not commenting on the specifics of the case."

SEA declines to answer questions about Idowu’s leadership

FOX 13 Seattle also asked the Seattle Education Association whether it still stands behind Idowu’s leadership following the district’s findings, whether its board has discussed her status, whether members were informed before the election, and what would happen if Seattle Public Schools disciplines or terminates her employment.

The union did not answer those questions. Instead, SEA provided this statement:

"SEA doesn’t comment on individual cases. Members are in good standing as long as they’re employed by the district and paying dues. Any member in good standing can run for office and vote in elections."

The response closely mirrors statements SEA previously provided to FOX 13 Seattle in May while the district’s investigation was still pending.

At that time, the union said Seattle Public Schools did not allow members under investigation to comment publicly and stated that employees facing allegations "have the right to a fair process," adding that placement on administrative leave is non-disciplinary while investigations are conducted.

Parents question the response from both SPS and SEA

The family believes accountability should extend beyond one classroom.

"They need to go back to being a student-centered union because what’s good for the students is good for teachers," Ibrahim said.

She also questioned the district’s priorities.

"SPS needs to stop being so worried about what’s going to happen to SPS," she said. "They need to change that."

The family has also shared Seattle Public Schools’ investigative findings with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. They say prosecutors acknowledged receiving the report and indicated it would be added to their review of the case.

As of publication, no criminal charges have been filed.

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