WA Rep. Jayapal, nearly 200 lawmakers demand ICE probe over fatal shootings

The Brief U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal is leading nearly 200 members of Congress to call for an ICE probe. Jayapal and local advocates condemned the enforcement tactics, stating that neither man killed was the primary target and blaming aggressive new daily arrest quotas. ICE and DHS officials defended the operations as lawful, stating that one man weaponized his vehicle against an officer and noting the other had entered the country illegally.



U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal is leading a congressional push demanding immediate, independent investigations from the Department of Homeland Security following two recent fatal shootings involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Jayapal, D-Wash., sent a formal letter to the agency backed by nearly 200 members of Congress. The federal push follows enforcement actions that left two men dead during recent operations in Texas and Maine.

Congressional demands for accountability

Speaking outside the federal building in downtown Seattle on Friday, Jayapal condemned recent enforcement tactics, noting that the men who died were not the primary targets of any active investigation. She stated that at least 11 deadly killings have occurred during recent ICE-involved activities.

"Two fathers were shot and killed by ICE agents in unmarked cars hiding behind masks and these individuals were not even targets of any investigation," Jayapal said.

57-year-old Lorenzo Salgado, killed in Houston, Texas and 26-year-old Joan Sebastian Guerrero, killed in Biddeford, Maine

Jayapal shared details of the fatalities to highlight the need for transparency. She noted that Lorenzo Salgado Araujo's family found out he was killed by watching a video on social media, while Johan Sebastian Guerrero's wife and daughter witnessed agents pulling his dying body from his car.

Jayapal attributed the rise in fatal incidents to aggressive enforcement directives.

"They have installed daily quotas of 2,000 arrests every day, roundups that lead to these deadly killings, but also create an everyday terror that doesn't get the public attention it deserves," Jayapal said.

ICE and DHS defend enforcement actions

The Department of Homeland Security and ICE officials defended their enforcement mandates, stating that their actions are grounded in federal law and safety protocols.

An ICE spokesperson released details regarding the July 7, 2026, shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo during a targeted enforcement operation. According to the agency, Salgado Araujo attempted to evade arrest, rammed an ICE vehicle, and refused multiple verbal commands.

Rep. Jayapal at a Washington for All press event, 2026

"He weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run over an ICE law enforcement officer resulting in our officer firing his weapon in self-defense," the ICE spokesperson said. Salgado Araujo was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The DHS Office of Inspector General is leading an investigation into the agent-involved shooting, while FBI Houston is investigating the potential assault on a federal officer.

A DHS spokesperson also provided a statement regarding the second individual killed, Johan Sebastian Guerrero, noting he illegally entered the United States via the southern border on Sept. 1, 2023, and was released into the country under the Biden administration.

"To be clear, work authorization does NOT confer legal status in the United States," the DHS spokesperson said.

The agency added that federal entities have validated the administration's broader approach to mandatory detention, drawing a sharp contrast with previous immigration strategies.

"Regarding decisions about mandatory detention, the Board of Immigration Appeals as well as two federal courts of appeals have vindicated DHS’s position, which was the nail in the coffin for Biden’s catch and release policies," the DHS spokesperson said, adding that President Trump and Secretary Mullin are enforcing the law to keep America safe.

Community concerns and proposed legislation

Local residents and immigrant advocates joined Jayapal in Seattle to voice concerns over how heightened enforcement impacts daily community safety. Alejandra Palomino expressed anxiety that everyday tasks now carry fear for her family.

Palomino said her father emigrated from Mexico and spent more than 30 years navigating the legal system to become a U.S. citizen.

What they're saying:

"My parents have been here for over 30 years, over 35 actually, and I think what people don't understand is how difficult the process is to become a citizen," Palomino said. "It took my dad over 30 years to become a citizen and I think what breaks my heart the most is that when I saw Mr. Salgado, I saw my dad."

Despite her father's legal status, Palomino said he still fears being targeted based entirely on his appearance, recounting how he told her that officers "will take one look at me and they'll stop me."

In response to ongoing community concerns, Jayapal introduced "Orlin's Law" this week to prevent children from being separated from their parents during deportation proceedings. The bill is named in honor of a 3-year-old boy who was killed after his mother was deported.

"We need to make sure that children are never separated from their parents and that there is never another situation like this one," Jayapal said.

Jayapal also criticized the conditions maintained by private contractors managing immigration facilities, specifically naming the Northwest Detention Center in Washington for allegedly denying water and medical care while serving rotten food.

Lorena González of the ACLU of Washington spoke at the event, stating that extreme tactics are actively harming immigrant communities.

Jayapal, a naturalized citizen and one of only two dozen serving in Congress, described the situation as a complete abandonment of United States principles and constitutional obligations. Local advocates vowed to continue demanding systemic accountability, stating they will not allow their neighbors to disappear into the shadows.

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