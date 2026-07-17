Continuation of pay extended for Longview, WA workers after implosion

The Brief Workers at a Longview paper mill will see their continuation of pay extended. Initially set for August 8, the program will now run through at least October 11. There are several investigations that remain ongoing into the deadly implosion.



Following the deadly implosion in Longview, Washington earlier this year, the workers and union members there got some good news as their community continues to heal.

Nippon Dynawave Packaging will extend their continuation of pay. It was initially set to run until August 8. Now, it will continue until October 11, according to an announcement from the Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers (AWPPW).

What they're saying:

"Throughout the past several weeks, AWPPW has worked closely with company leadership to emphasize the importance of providing certainty for our members and their families as early as possible. Today's announcement provides much-needed stability well in advance of the previous August 8 continuation date and reflects our shared commitment to reducing uncertainty while recovery efforts continue," read a statement, in part, from the union.

The union states that there is a long and complicated process ahead before the workers will be able to restart operations at the site, including multiple investigations that were ongoing on July 17.

The scene of a deadly chemical tank implosion in Longview. (Department of Ecology)

"Our organizations share a common interest in supporting employees, reducing uncertainty wherever possible, and working toward the safe recovery and eventual restart of the facility. While there is still much work to be done, today's announcement reflects that continued commitment, said Josh Estes, the designated spokesperson and incident support liaison for AWPPW.

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