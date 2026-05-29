Families, union demand answers after Longview, WA mill tank implosion

The Brief The Longview community is mourning 52-year-old Gilbert Bernal and 37-year-old Braydon Finkas, two technicians who were killed in a chemical tank implosion at the Nippon Dynawave mill on Tuesday. Grieving family members and friends are struggling to find closure due to a lack of immediate information regarding what caused the tragic incident. The Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers union has demanded full transparency from mill officials and has already met with state and federal agencies ahead of the investigation.



The Longview community is mourning and demanding accountability following a fatal chemical tank implosion at the Nippon Dynawave mill on Tuesday.

The incident, which involved a "white liquor" chemical tank, killed 52-year-old instrument technician Gilbert Bernal and 37-year-old technician Braydon Finkas. As response teams search for a cause, grieving family members, friends, and union officials are pushing for answers regarding how the tragedy occurred.

Families mourn sudden loss

Gilbert Bernal’s children, Geovana and Elisha Bernal, are currently trying to process the sudden loss of their father. Elisha, who also works at the mill, witnessed the immediate aftermath of the implosion.

"It was just hard knowing that my dad was in there," Elisha Bernal said. "Nobody had an answer for me."

Geovana Bernal expressed the deep pain of imagining her father's final moments, while emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation to ensure a similar tragedy never happens again.

"I can only imagine his last moments, of realizing, that obviously something wasn't right," Geovana Bernal said. "So, that hurts."

"Unfortunately it just, it happened to our dad, so I think it would be nice to know, that way it can be prevented," Geovana Bernal added.

Gilbert Bernal

Community remembers victim

Friends of Braydon Finkas, a technician at the mill, are also grappling with the unexpected tragedy. Loved ones noted that Finkas had many future plans involving his girlfriend, Kaitlyn, and the local community.

"I messaged him the day before this happened and, you know, everything was fine," friend Javier Sanchez said. "It was just such an unexpected situation."

Sanchez added that the lack of clear information from officials has made it difficult for those close to Finkas to find closure.

"We don't have closure yet," Sanchez said. "I think for us is, you know, a struggle of what's exactly happening."

Braydon Finkas (left) (Family of Braydon Finkas)

Union demands investigation

The Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers (AWPPW) union has joined the families in calling for total transparency from mill officials.

"Every question deserves to be answered, and we're going to demand those questions be answered," AWPPW spokesperson Josh Estes said.

A spokesperson for the union confirmed that representatives have already met with federal and state agencies in anticipation of the upcoming investigation into the cause of the implosion.

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