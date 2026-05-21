7 men accused of targeting Asian families in PNW burglaries

The Brief A sophisticated burglary ring of seven Colombian men is accused of using advanced surveillance, disguises, and signal jammers to target and rob Asian families across Washington and Oregon. Federal investigators recovered a massive cache of stolen luxury goods and cash at a rental property, finding evidence that the crew wired proceeds directly back to Colombia. Four members have pleaded guilty to transporting stolen goods, while three suspects became flight risks and remain at large after fleeing when they were released on bail.



A sophisticated burglary ring consisting of seven Colombian men is accused of executing meticulously planned break-ins targeting Asian families across Washington and Oregon.

Federal investigators stated the crime spree began with a burglary in Auburn, Washington, last October. The crew allegedly traveled north from California to target specific households in Auburn, as well as Gresham, Eugene, and Salem, Oregon, over a span of just a few days.

Four members of the group have pleaded guilty in federal court, while three remain at large and are wanted by the FBI.

Elaborate surveillance methods

According to prosecutors, the crew used advanced methods to monitor their victims, including researching targets online, using trail cameras, and signal jammers. The men tracked the daily routines of the families, waiting for them to leave for work before breaking into the homes through rear sliding glass doors.

"South American theft groups have increased in sophistication," said Doug Olson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Oregon. "They wore costumes and disguises to blend into the environment by dressing as delivery drivers, construction workers, and lawn care workers."

Investigators revealed that 34-year-old Derison Martinez-Granadas rented a short-term rental property in Tumwater, Washington, which the group used as a base to study their victims' patterns. During the break-ins, the seven men reportedly had a seven-way phone call to coordinate the operations.

High-value thefts and international wires

Criminal complaints filed in Oregon detail a massive cache of stolen items recovered by investigators at another rental property used by the group in Eugene, Oregon.

The recovered goods included designer bags, jewelry, watches, cash, and other valuables. Federal agents also discovered pawn shop receipts and found evidence the crew wired funds directly back to Colombia.

"These cherished members of our community have been left to feel targeted by this group on the basis of their racial and ethnic identities," prosecutors said during a press conference in Oregon.

Suspects post bail and flee

When law enforcement officials initially attempted to arrest the crew, all seven men ran into a wooded area before being captured. Despite warnings from officials regarding the suspects' backgrounds, the men were able to post bail.

"We also knew that there was a tremendous flight risk with this particular group of individuals," officials noted.

Following their release on bail, three of the suspects—identified as John Alexander Quintero-Cadena, Robinson Andres Camacho-Rodriguez, and Jesson Quintero—are on the run and are currently wanted by the FBI.

The remaining defendants, including Martinez-Granadas and 27-year-old Steven Alexander Quiroga-Solano, pleaded guilty to charges of transporting stolen goods. Investigators noted that both Martinez-Granadas and Quiroga-Solano are in the United States illegally.

Both men are scheduled to be sentenced in mid-July and face up to five years in federal prison.

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