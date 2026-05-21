New video details suspect’s actions before fatal UW student stabbing

The Brief Newly released security video tracks 31-year-old murder suspect Christopher Leahy attempting a home break-in on May 5 before fatally stabbing 19-year-old UW student Juniper Blessing five days later in an apartment laundry room. The footage shows Leahy monitoring and eventually unplugging the laundry room's security camera before the attack, prompting residents to voice ongoing concerns about easy, unauthorized access to the building. Leahy's scheduled arraignment hearing has been postponed to June 4 after his defense team requested additional time to assess his mental health and competency.



King County prosecutors have released new security video detailing the movements of a 31-year-old murder suspect in the days and minutes leading up to the fatal stabbing of a University of Washington student.

The footage tracks Christopher Leahy before the death of 19-year-old student Juniper Blessing, who was killed in an apartment laundry room nearly two weeks ago. Investigators say the clips show the suspect wandering through a nearby neighborhood and later monitoring a security camera shortly before the attack.

Suspect attempted break-in days prior

According to investigators, video from May 5 shows Leahy attempting to force his way into a home near 21st Ave NE and NE Ravenna Blvd.

Beth Mountsier, a resident in the area, said Leahy was spotted in several yards that day. She noted that the homeowner at the location of the attempted break-in used a loudspeaker to tell Leahy to leave.

Surveillance video appears to show suspect Christopher Leahy attempting to enter someone's home.

"We now know he was in this area, which makes sense to me, since he had been at University Prep," Mountsier said. "I mean, he had connections to the neighborhood."

Mountsier added that while she did not personally see him, his presence has become the central focus of local discussion. "Wow. He was right here," she said.

Timeline in the laundry room

Five days after the attempted break-in, Leahy was recorded approximately a third of a mile away at the Nordheim Court Apartments.

The security video initially shows Leahy leaving the apartment complex's laundry room. He returned approximately 15 minutes later, while Blessing was inside doing laundry alongside another resident.

The footage shows Leahy going in and out of the room and inspecting the security camera, which investigators say was eventually unplugged. Prosecutors allege that Leahy stabbed Blessing more than 40 times just minutes later.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Surveillance video appears to show suspect Christopher Leahy in the laundry room of Nordheim Apartments. (King County Superior Court)

Security concerns raised by residents

The released video depicts Leahy exhibiting shifting behavior, appearing talkative and friendly at moments, and anxious at others.

Josh Tseng, a resident who viewed the footage, noted that building security has been an ongoing concern for students and neighbors.

"During that time, I think that anyone could just walk into it, just pop the door open," Tseng said, adding that community members are seeking more information about the suspect’s background and motives.

Court proceedings delayed

Leahy was scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment hearing.

However, the hearing was continued to June 4. The defense team requested the postponement to allow additional time to assess Leahy’s mental health and competency.

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